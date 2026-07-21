Nu Holdings announced the purchase of Brazil’s Banco Porto Real de Investimentos SA, which will help it secure a banking license in the country.

The acquisition comes amid new Brazilian rules that mandate that companies using the word "bank" in their name obtain a banking license.

Following the acquisition, the banking license will add to its other licenses, including payment institution, credit, financing and investment company, and securities brokerage.

Nubank said the license will not increase its capital or liquidity requirements.

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) posted their biggest one-day gain in more than two weeks on Monday, rising nearly 3% after the company announced plans to acquire Banco Porto Real de Investimentos SA, securing a banking license in Brazil. The deal is expected to help the digital lender comply with new Brazilian regulatory requirements for obtaining a banking license. The stock edged higher in overnight trading, while retail sentiment also turned bullish.

“Brazil is where Nubank was born, grew, and proved that fairer, simpler financial services are possible at scale. Thirteen years later, it remains our main focus, a market where we can still significantly expand our share and continue driving the transformation of the sector,” David Vélez, founder and global CEO of Nubank, said.

What Do The New Rules State?

Brazil’s new Joint Resolution No. 17 mandates that companies using the word "bank" in their name obtain a banking license.

Following the acquisition of Banco Porto Real, the banking license will be added to the other licenses under which Nubank already operates, including payment institution, credit, financing and investment company, and securities brokerage, it said.

Nubank said the license will not increase its capital or liquidity requirements. The company also said that for Nubank’s 115 million customers in Brazil, nothing will change, as the app, products, services, brand, and the institution’s name will all remain intact.

“Our DNA of innovation remains intact, and we are committed to deepening our relationship with every customer, offering more solutions with the same simplicity that has always defined us,” Livia Chanes, Nubank Latam CEO, said.

NU Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NU stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over 24 hours as message volumes rose 320% in the same time, as per platform data.

One user said, “Nubank continues expanding its banking footprint in Brazil, while buybacks and improving profitability support the long-term thesis. Regulatory progress adds another layer to the growth story. The chart is building a story. The next chapter is coming.”

https://stocktwits.com/independentresearch1/message/659554727

Another bullish user said, “This is going to run hard this year.”

https://stocktwits.com/Conquest001/message/659551687

NU stock is down nearly 18% so far this year.

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