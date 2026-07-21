The company entered a quiet period for trial-specific updates ahead of topline data.

Sellas said the Regal trial is nearing its 80th event and preparing for database lock.

Retail traders interpreted the quiet period, regulatory work and SLS009 progress as possible M&A clues.

Buyout buzz has grown as Sellas’ market value surged from $73 million to more than $1.5 billion.

Shares of Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) rose 0.3% overnight late Monday after CEO Angelos Stergiou’s latest update sent retail investors dissecting every line for potential buyout clues, with references to a quiet period and database lock, reigniting takeover speculation ahead of his Friday appearance on Fox & Friends.

SLS stock declined 5% on Monday, with shares also marginally lower in extended trading.

Sellas Enters Quiet Period Ahead Of Regal Data

Stergiou said on LinkedIn that Sellas is approaching the 80th event in its pivotal Phase 3 Regal trial evaluating galinpepimut-S (GPS) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). He said that the company has entered a "quiet period regarding specific clinical updates," meaning he will not discuss study-specific details, while focusing on "operational execution, preparing for database lock, advancing our BLA/CTD regulatory work, and driving the SLS009 program forward."

Regal previously reached 78 of the 80 events needed to trigger its final analysis. Sellas has said it will announce the 80th event before entering a formal quiet period until topline data. Stergiou has also pushed back against claims that the slower event rate signals stronger survival in either trial arm, reminding investors that Sellas remains blinded. "Events are our statistical currency," he previously said, warning that stopping the study early could create regulatory concerns and timing bias.

SLS Retail Sees Fresh Buyout Clues

Although Stergiou never mentioned an acquisition, retail investors quickly interpreted several parts of the update as possible takeover signals. Sentiment on Stocktwits for SLS slipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ levels a day ago amid a 264% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

SLS sentiment and message volume as of July 20 | Source: Stocktwits

One user speculated that the CEO had dropped five M&A clues: the quiet period could reflect ongoing due diligence, database lock preparations could signal a buyer waiting for the trial milestone, regulatory work makes GPS acquisition-ready, the company's focus on execution suggests advisers are handling negotiations, and continued work on SLS009 could prepare the asset for a spin-off.

Other investors focused on timing rather than acquisitions. One trader suggested Sellas could wait for short-sale restrictions (SSR) to activate before announcing the 80th event. Another argued there was little left to debate until official news arrived.

"Feels like that period where everything that needs to be said has been discussed. Now we just have bears blatantly lying & newbies somehow still asking when we're going to get 80," another investor said.

Others pointed to Sellas' silence. The company has not issued an official press release since May 14, leading one investor to argue that the communications blackout itself could reflect an exclusivity or no-shop agreement. The same user said Stergiou's personal LinkedIn account allows him to discuss broader scientific topics without disclosing material non-public information. Another investor speculated that the 80th event could be announced before Friday's Fox appearance, allowing Stergiou to decline questions about Regal while citing the quiet period.

Why Investors See SLS As Buyout Target

Takeover speculation has steadily intensified as Regal approaches completion and Sellas' market value has grown from $73 million at the start of 2024 to more than $1.5 billion by mid-2026. Investors have previously pointed to Stergiou's references to strategic partners, changes to executive change-of-control benefits, and the commercial potential of both GPS and SLS009 as reasons they believe Sellas could ultimately attract an acquirer.

SLS stock has skyrocketed 605% over the past year.

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