Tonix announced a second commercial payer agreement for Tonmya, its fibromyalgia treatment.

The new agreement opens up access to about 17 million additional insured Americans.

Tonmya is the first FDA-approved treatment for fibromyalgia in adults in more than 15 years.

Tonix also expects to have Lyme disease drug supply ready by early 2027.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) shares gained on Monday after the firm announced a crucial update to its fibromyalgia treatment, Tonmya, which expands coverage to roughly 52 million people in the U.S.

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TNXP stock was up 5% at the time of writing.

New Agreement Opens Up Market For Tonmya

Tonix announced a second commercial payer agreement for Tonmya, adding access to about 17 million more insured Americans. This represents about 29% of the U.S. commercial insurance market.

“Existing treatments are limited by tolerability and side effects. Tonmya is a first-in-class, non-opioid analgesic designed for daily bedtime administration and long-term use,” said CEO Seth Lederman.

First FDA-Approved Fibromyalgia Drug In 15 Years

Tonmya, launched in November 2025, is the first FDA-approved treatment for fibromyalgia in adults in more than 15 years. The non-opioid therapy is taken at bedtime and is designed for the long-term management of chronic pain associated with the condition, which affects millions of Americans, particularly women.

The expansion follows Tonix’s first commercial coverage deal announced in May, which provided access to about 35 million people.

TNXP’s Lyme Disease Treatment In Focus

Investors are also keeping an eye on updates regarding the TNX-4800, Tonix’s experimental antibody treatment designed to prevent Lyme disease.

The company plans to start a Phase 2 study using two injections over one season to test protection against the disease for six months. Tonix expects to have drug supply ready in early 2027 and plans additional studies, including a human challenge trial, in 2028.

Retail’s Take On TNXP

Retail sentiment surrounding TNXP on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bullish’ zone over the past 24 hours. TNXP was also among the top trending tickers on the platform.

One user called this the “most important update” since the drug’s approval.

The stock has crashed around 34% so far this year.

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