A share buyback plan and strong Gram holdings fueled optimism about the stock.

TON Strategy launched a two-month Rule 10b5-1 buyback under its existing $250 million authorization.

The CEO said the buyback is intended to boost shareholder value by repurchasing what the company considers undervalued shares.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

TON Strategy Co. (TONX) stock is on track for a weekly gain after the digital-asset treasury company unveiled a new share repurchase plan, signaling confidence in its valuation and its continued expansion of its Gram-focused treasury strategy.

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TONX Buyback Plan Takes Effect

The move aims to increase shareholder value while supporting TON Strategy's long-term plan to build its Gram digital asset holdings.

The two-month repurchase program will operate under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan approved through the company's previously announced $250 million share buyback authorization. Virtu Financial (VIRT) will execute purchases on the company's behalf during the designated period.

“When our shares trade at a significant discount to their intrinsic value, repurchasing them is the most compelling investment we can make to increase value for all shareholders,” said Manuel Stotz, Executive Chairman of TON Strategy.

TON Strategy stock edged 0.3% lower overnight ahead of Thursday.

TON Strategy Rides Gram Rally As Treasury Holdings Grow

TON Strategy has emerged as one of the stronger-performing crypto-related stocks in 2026, climbing about 46% this year as investors seek indirect exposure to Telegram's growing blockchain ecosystem.

The company has repositioned itself from its former social commerce business into a digital asset treasury focused on holding and staking Gram, previously known as Toncoin.

TON Strategy has adopted a strategy similar to Strategy Inc. (MSTR), which built its corporate treasury around Bitcoin. Instead of Bitcoin, TONX has concentrated its holdings in Gram, giving investors a publicly traded vehicle tied to the token's performance.

By the end of the first quarter of 2026, the company held roughly 222 million Gram tokens, equal to about 4.3% of the network's circulating supply.

A major catalyst arrived with the rollout of the Catchain 2.0 upgrade in April, which significantly increased transaction speeds and expanded network capacity. The update also lifted annualized staking yields to roughly 16.7%.

TONX Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ the previous day, with a 600% increase in message volume over the last 24 hours.

A user said, “Share Repurchase is as Bullish as it can Get.”

TONX stock has gained over 46% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<