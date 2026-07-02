AST SpaceMobile told the FCC it is “well-positioned to put the 800 MHz spectrum into use now,” citing 10 operational satellites capable of using the band.

The FCC approved Grain’s acquisition of T-Mobile’s 800 MHz licenses, while T-Mobile will receive certain 600 MHz licenses from Grain.

The FCC said Grain can partner with D2D operators and use the spectrum for satellite service directly to consumer phones nationwide.

ASTS said over 80% of its Block 2 satellites with the frequency band are in production.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) rose as much as 1% overnight late Wednesday before reversing gains after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved a T-Mobile-Grain spectrum swap that could create a new path for satellite-to-phone services using valuable 800 MHz airwaves.

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ASTS stock has surged 20% so far this week and remains on track to snap a four-week losing streak, despite ending 3% lower on Wednesday and breaking a three-day winning run.

FCC Backs D2D Use Of 800 MHz Spectrum

The FCC approved Grain’s acquisition of T-Mobile’s 800 MHz licenses on Wednesday, while allowing T-Mobile to receive certain 600 MHz licenses from Grain. The 800 MHz band is especially useful as low-band spectrum can travel farther and penetrate buildings better than higher-frequency airwaves. For satellite-to-phone service, it is essential since signals must reach ordinary smartphones without special satellite hardware.

The FCC also imposed tighter conditions to prevent spectrum warehousing, rejecting Grain’s earlier six- and 12-year buildout plan and instead setting three- and eight-year deadlines.

The key takeaway for ASTS investors is that the FCC created room for D2D use. The agency said that Grain can partner with D2D operators and tie clearer performance requirements to a transparent selection process and complete applications before the end of 2026. The FCC said that D2D operators could use the spectrum to provide satellite service directly to consumer phones nationwide, including “lifesaving connectivity in mobile dead zones.”

ASTS Says It Can Use 800 MHz Now

AST SpaceMobile supported the deal and told the FCC it is “well-positioned to put the 800 MHz spectrum into use now.” The company said it already has 10 satellites in operation that can use the band and plans to file an experimental application to test the spectrum. It also said that more than 80% of its Block 2 satellites with this frequency band are in production, along with the ground infrastructure needed for commercial service across the continental U.S.

AST also highlighted its technical progress, noting that its Block 1 satellites achieved speeds of 98 Mbps. With Block 2 satellites, which it calls having the “largest phased-array antennas in low Earth orbit,” the company said it expects “hundreds of Mbps” and real 5G connectivity from space.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of July 1| Source: Stocktwits

One user speculated that AST SpaceMobile could partner with Grain to deploy nationwide paired 800 MHz low-band spectrum, arguing that Starlink’s mid-band architecture may not fit the buildout requirements or timeline.

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Another user said, “$ASTS spectrum lease setup still looks in play. Grain’s FCC commitment points to a 30-day solicitation after approval, then a commercial decision within 90 days. If this moves forward, it could be a key catalyst for the name.”

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ASTS stock has jumped 91% over the past year.

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