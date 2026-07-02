The Model Y L is a stretched six-seat Model Y with more rear-seat space, a longer wheelbase, and a 2+2+2 layout.

Tesla’s official X account posted a stretched dachshund and “long weekend” caption, prompting fans to connect the photo to the longer Model Y L.

Fans also pointed to the dog’s collar tag as a possible Tesla “Easter egg” hinting at the model.

Q2 deliveries remain the bigger test, with Troy Teslike estimating 466,000 deliveries versus Tesla’s analyst consensus of 406,024.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) slipped 0.3% overnight heading into Thursday even as retail traders speculated that a cryptic “long weekend” post may be teasing a U.S. launch of the Model Y L.

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TSLA stock has risen 12% so far this week, heading for its best weekly run in over two months. Shares also logged their fourth straight session of gains on Wednesday.

Tesla Fans Decode Model Y L Clues

Several Tesla-focused accounts joined in on the Model Y L hype on X. Teslascope said its “hunch” was that the Model Y L is launching in North America this weekend, while The Tesla Signal said, “Tell me you’re releasing Model YL without telling me you’re releasing Model YL.”

Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt also joined the conversation, pointing to the dog’s bone-shaped collar tag and replying, “Me too.” Fans also pointed to the dog’s collar tag as a possible “Easter egg,” reading its design as another subtle hint that Tesla may be teasing the Model Y L. Another user summed up the retail mood, saying: “Model Y L is coming to USA market over the weekend duh.”

Why Model Y L Matters

The speculation comes as U.S. buyers have been waiting for a roomier Tesla SUV. The Model Y L, already launched in China, is a stretched six-seat version of the Model Y with more rear-seat space, a longer wheelbase, and a 2+2+2 seating layout. The model could fill an important gap in Tesla’s lineup. With the Model X discontinued alongside the Model S earlier this year, Tesla’s current family-hauler options are more limited. The seven-seat Model Y exists, but its third row is widely seen as best suited for small children.

The standard Model Y measures about 4,790 mm in length with a 2,890 mm wheelbase. The Model Y L stretches to 4,969 mm to 4,976 mm in length, with a 3,040 mm wheelbase.

Recent reports have suggested Tesla plans to bring the Model Y L to the U.S. this year. AutoForecast Solutions analyst Sam Fiorani has said production is expected to begin in the U.S. in September, “which will lead to sales beginning before the end of 2026.” Production is expected at Gigafactory Texas.

TSLA Q2 Deliveries Preview

The buzz has not been enough to lift sentiment ahead of Tesla’s Q2 delivery report, due Thursday before the market opens.

Tesla researcher Troy Teslike estimated Q2 deliveries at 466,000, well above the company-compiled analyst consensus of 406,024. His production estimate stands at 449,553 vehicles, including 442,003 Model 3/Y units and 7,550 Model S/X/Cybertruck units. Gary Black, managing director of The Future Fund, said the difference between Troy Teslike’s 466,000 estimate, his own 420,000 estimate and the 406,000 sell-side consensus was the “biggest divergence” he could recall before a Tesla quarterly delivery release.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TSLA flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ levels a week ago amid ‘high’ message volume.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of July 2| Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$TSLA if the deliveries come more than 420k, this will RIP. The independent Tesla analyst predicts more than 460k in fact. If he’s right, boy oh boy, shorts gonna be UNDERWATER.”

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Another user said, “$TSLA Hate to say this, but if the numbers are even close to not being good, this is gonna dump to 400.”

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So far this year, Tesla's stock has lagged its "Magnificent Seven" peers, making it the group's third-worst performer, down about 5%.

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