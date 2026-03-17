Despite the LNAI stock soaring on Tuesday, the company’s shares are still down more than 93% from the stock’s 52-week high of $7.7.

In January, Lunai announced a new product named Sentinel, an AI safeguard that is designed to be embedded directly within large language and scientific foundation models to prevent the generation of novel chemical agents.

The company said in February that its newly issued patent covers a key first step in its platform that standardizes data and removes bias before AI modeling begins.

Lunai announced in March that it had furloughed some employees in the U.S. and Canada on February 27, noting that this was a temporary measure.

Lunai Bioworks Inc. (LNAI) shares soared more than 200% in Tuesday’s opening trade before shedding some of the gains to hover about 150% higher to chalk a one-month high.

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While Lunai has not made any announcements recently nor has it made a fresh filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the stock could be drawing retail interest amid an increased interest in AI on the sidelines of Nvidia’s GTC event.

Lunai announced in February that it has locked down its core AI architecture with the issuance of a fresh patent to enable precision disease subtyping.

Despite the LNAI stock soaring on Tuesday, the company’s shares are still down more than 93% from the stock’s 52-week high of $7.7.

What Is The Patent About?

Lunai said its patent covers a key first step in its platform that standardizes data and removes bias before AI modeling begins.

Since AI drug discovery depends on data quality, the system is designed to detect and fix inconsistencies across genomic, clinical, imaging, and other datasets to improve reliability, the company said.

By strengthening this core data layer, Lunai stated that it aims to better identify patient subtypes and link them to the gene networks driving specific diseases.

“This patent protects the critical first step in our closed-loop AI architecture, increasing confidence in biomarker discovery, disease stratification, and gene network mapping across our CNS and biodefense programs,” said Lunai CEO David Weinstein.

Lunai Announces Sentinel

In January, Lunai announced a new product named Sentinel, an AI safeguard that is designed to be embedded directly within large language and scientific foundation models to prevent the generation of novel chemical agents.

The company said that Sentinel is a real-time biosecurity layer that screens molecular outputs before they are produced, stopping potentially hazardous designs at the source.

Lunai Announces Furloughs

Lunai announced in March that it had furloughed some employees in the U.S. and Canada on February 27, noting that this was a temporary measure.

The company also said that its CEO and CFO have agreed to temporarily defer the payment of their salaries during this period. It noted that this measure will be in place until it is able to secure additional capital.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Lunai Bioworks trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Koyfin data shows that the short interest in Lunai Bioworks is at 3.3%, up from 1.5% last week.

LNAI stock short interest as on March 17, 2026 | Koyfin

The company announced in February that it had received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq, while adding that the exchange had granted a request for a hearing, which has been scheduled for March 26, 2026. As a result, the delisting action has been stayed pending a final decision by the exchange.

LNAI stock is down 42% year-to-date and 93% over the past 12 months. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (VTI) and the Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (VXF) are up 18% in this period.

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