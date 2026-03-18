Tecogen reported full year 2025 results on Tuesday, with revenue beating Wall Street expectations.

The company reported revenues of $27.07 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025 compared to $22.62 million for the same period in 2024, an increase in revenues of 19.7% year over year.

The rise in FY25 revenue was helped by a 105.5% jump in its products revenues.

Its net loss of $8.25 million for FY25 widened compared to $4.76 million for the same period in 2024.

Tecogen (TGEN) stock jumped 6% during extended hours of trading on Tuesday after it reported its full year 2025 results that beat Wall Street expectations.

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The company reported revenues of $27.07 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to $22.62 million for the same period in 2024, an increase in revenues of 19.7% year over year, helped by a 105.5% jump in its products revenues. Analysts expected revenue of $26.49 million, as per data from Stocktwits.

However, its net loss of $8.25 million for FY25 widened compared to $4.76 million for the same period in 2024. The loss increased due to the impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, increased operating expenses and decreased gross profit from its Services segments, the company said.

“Our revenue grew 20% year on year. Although our loss widened and cash burn increased, this was because of critical expenses needed to expand margins in the service business and to develop the data center opportunities including expanding manufacturing capacity, R&D on our data center dual power source chiller and marketing," said Abinand Rangesh, CEO of Tecogen.

Quarter Performance

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $5.32 million compared to $6.08 million for the same period in 2024, a 12.5% decrease due to weakness in its products segment.

However, Services revenues in the quarter came at $4.46 million, compared to $4.08 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 9.3% due to a $0.36 million increase in revenues from existing contracts and a $0.01 million increase in revenues from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts, the company said.

The company reported a loss per share of $0.13 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 per share from the year-ago quarter. Analysts on average expected a loss per share of $0.10 according to data from Stocktwits.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around TGEN stock trended in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have fallen nearly 44% year to date.