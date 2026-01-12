Teva announced a funding agreement with Royalty Pharma of up to $500 million to advance its anti-IL-15 antibody, TEV-‘408, across its clinical programs.

TEV-408 is an antibody designed to block IL-15, a protein that plays a major role in driving immune-related diseases.

Teva expects 2025 revenues in the lower end of the $16.8–$17.0 billion range

TEVA stock is on track to open at its highest levels since July 2017.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (TEVA) rose more than 6% in premarket trading on Monday, after the company announced a funding agreement with Royalty Pharma (RPRX) of up to $500 million to advance Teva’s anti-IL-15 antibody, TEV-‘408, across its clinical programs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

TEV-408 is Teva’s experimental antibody designed to block IL-15, a protein that plays a major role in driving immune-related diseases.

TEVA stock is on track to open at its highest levels since July 2017.

Terms Of The Agreement

The initial funding includes $75 million to support a Phase 2b study in vitiligo, an autoimmune condition that causes the loss of skin pigmentation, resulting in white patches. Royalty Pharma holds an option to provide an additional $425 million to co-fund Phase 3 development based on Phase 2b results.

Under the agreement, milestone payments and royalties on worldwide net sales would be payable to Royalty Pharma if TEV-‘408 is approved and launched.

The TEV-‘408 therapy is currently in Phase 1b for vitiligo and Phase 2a for celiac disease and has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). By blocking IL-15, TEV-‘408 aims to reduce immune-mediated destruction of melanocytes in vitiligo and intestinal inflammation in celiac disease.

“This agreement with Royalty Pharma enables us to advance our science more efficiently and accelerate our pipeline to deliver meaningful solutions for patients worldwide. Vitiligo represents a significant unmet need, with only one approved topical treatment currently available and no systemic options. We are dedicated to driving scientific progress that brings new, effective therapies to people living with chronic autoimmune diseases,” said Richard Francis, Teva’s President and CEO.

Teva expects 2025 revenues in the lower end of the $16.8–$17.0 billion range, flat to slightly lower in 2026, low-single-digit growth in 2027, and at a mid-single-digit compound annual growth rate through 2030.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the pre-market gain, retail sentiment on Stocktwits for TEVA turned ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user sees the stock climbing to $40. It is currently at $33.8.

Over the past year, TEVA shares have gained over 50%.

Read also: INBS Stock Has Surged Over 330% So Far In January – But Retail Traders Are Warning Of A Pullback



For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<