Texas Instruments said that it will acquire Silicon Labs for $231.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $7.5 billion.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) shares were up nearly 26% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade after Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) agreed to acquire the company.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Silicon Laboratories trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Texas Instruments shares were down nearly 4% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade, with retail sentiment hovering in the ‘neutral’ territory.

