Richtech Robotics stated on Friday that its previously issued financial statements for certain periods require restatement because of errors.

The company’s new accounting firm said any earnings, press releases, or communications connected to those certain periods should no longer be relied upon.

The errors were discovered while the accounting firm was scrutinizing financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Richtech’s previously reported material weakness in internal control over financial reporting as of Sept. 30, 2025, is still undergoing an evaluation.

Shares of Richtech Robotics (RR) slumped on Friday after the company disclosed that its financial statements for certain periods contain errors and should no longer be relied upon.

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At the time of writing, RR stock was down nearly 10% in premarket trading.

New Accounting Firm Finds Errors

In an SEC filing, the company said that the financial statements for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025, and the quarterly reports for the periods ended Dec. 31, 2024, March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2025, contain errors.

The errors were discovered by the company’s newly appointed public accounting firm, CBIZ CPAs P.C., while they were scrutinizing financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The accounting firm said the errors stem from the company’s failure to properly account for the liability associated with its warrants issued during the fiscal years ended September 2025 and 2024, certain errors relating to its accounting for the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement, dated as of February 15, 2024, with YA II PN, and errors tied to the accounting for certain restricted stock awards issued in December 2025.

Additionally, the firm said any earnings, press releases, or communications connected to the aforementioned periods should no longer be relied upon.

Richtech To Restate Financial Statements

Richtech said it intends to restate all financial statements in a Form 10-K/A filing for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2025, except the quarterly report for Dec. 31, 2025, which will be filed in a Form 10-Q/A.

“If the company concludes that the accounting in these areas is not correct, the adjustments could be material,” Richtech said in its filing. Based on preliminary analysis, it expects that the restatement will “primarily involve non-cash accounting adjustments” and does not expect it to “affect its cash position, operating cash flows or business operations.”

Moreover, the previously reported material weakness in internal control over financial reporting as of Sept. 30, 2025, is still under evaluation, and its conclusions will be addressed in the Form 10-K/A. As a result, the company said it expects to report an additional material weakness relating to financial instruments.

“Additionally, we indicated in the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, that the material weakness that was reported at Sept. 30, 2025, was remediated. This material weakness has not been remediated,” Richtech said.

What Retail Traders Think About RR

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RR stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours.

RR stock is down nearly 29% so far this year but has gained more than 13% over the past 12 months.

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