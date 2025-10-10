The missions, both set to launch from Rocket Lab’s New Zealand-based Launch Complex 1, will support JAXA’s Satellite Technology Demonstration Program.
Rocket Lab Corp. (RKLB) announced on Friday that it has secured a pair of dedicated launch agreements with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), signaling continued international trust in its Electron launch vehicle for delivering satellites to orbit.
The missions, both set to launch from Rocket Lab’s New Zealand-based Launch Complex 1, will support JAXA’s Satellite Technology Demonstration Program. The first launch, expected to occur in December 2025, will carry the agency’s RAISE-4 satellite into orbit to showcase eight experimental technologies from a mix of Japanese academic institutions and private-sector firms.
After the announcement, Rocket Lab stock traded over 6% higher and was the second-most trending equity ticker on Stocktwits.
