Richardson Electronics (RELL) stock rose over 16% in premarket on Thursday after the company topped Wall Street’s estimates for fiscal first-quarter revenue.

The firm posted net sales for the quarter ended Aug. 30 were $54.6 million, while analysts expected the company to post revenue of $51.5 million, according to Fiscal.ai data. Its net income for the fiscal first quarter rose to $0.13 per share, from $0.04 per share, a year earlier.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Richardson moved further into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

“Excluding Healthcare, [in] which the majority of assets were sold in January 2025, net sales grew by 6.8%, led by strong year-over-year growth in our semiconductor wafer fab business,” CEO Edward Richardson said in a statement.

The company provides specialized, custom display solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across various sectors, including medical and industrial. It also provides equipment for power and renewable industries.

“A more profitable sales mix, combined with our continued focus on controlling fixed costs, drove a significant improvement in operating income, which more than tripled from the prior year’s first quarter,” Richardson said.

The company stated its backlog totaled $134.7 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with $134.2 million a year earlier, primarily driven by increases in Power and Microwave Technologies (PMT) and Canvy segments.

Richardson's stock has fallen 25.3% this year, amid broader weakness among industrial firms. However, the company is ramping up its operations at its manufacturing headquarters in La Fox, Illinois, to produce next-generation battery energy storage system technologies

