Health insurance company Humana (HUM) is reportedly working with billionaire Mark Cuban on a potential pharmacy partnership.

The announcement was made by Cuban and Humana CEO at the Forbes health care conference, Bloomberg reported. While the announcement was light on details, the move would step up pressure on larger pharmacy middlemen, the report noted.

Cuban, Humana Talk About Partnership

Cuban reportedly said that he was talking to Humana about “putting together direct-to-employer programs”. Humana CEO Jim Rechtin also highlighted that he is looking to simplify the process of getting drugs from manufacturers to patients, Bloomberg reported.

Cuban sells mail-order medications directly to customers through Cost Plus Drugs company by removing middlemen such as pharmacy benefit managers. The billionaire is critical of pharmacy benefit managers. Last month, the billionaire blamed PBMs for hiking the prices of GLP-1 drugs used for weight loss and as a treatment for diabetes.

Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are third-party administrators that act as intermediaries between health insurance plans, pharmacies, and drug manufacturers to manage prescription drug benefits.

Humana’s Pharmacy Business

Humana, meanwhile, is expanding its pharmacy business. It offers pharmacy under its CenterWell business division which also includes senior-focused primary care and home health services. In November, the company said that it witnessed continued strong CenterWell pharmacy growth with increased specialty volumes and strong direct to consumer growth, both exceeding previous expectations in 3Q25.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

HUM shares traded closed down about 2% on Thursday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HUM stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

HUM stock is down marginally this year and by about 12% over the past 12 months.

