The company reported earnings per share of $0.10 in Q3, compared to an estimate of a loss of $0.21 per share.

The security and AI operations company reported quarterly total revenue of $350.2 million, marking a growth of 48%, and above an analyst estimate of $320.51 million.

Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), or predictable income from the company's annual subscriptions and contracts, rose 34% to $1.35 billion by October-end.

Adjusted net loss per share for the year is now expected to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.16, lower than an estimated loss of $0.49.



Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) jumped 16% in after-hour trading on Thursday after the company reported a surprise earnings beat in the third quarter (Q3) and provided a full-year outlook that exceeded Wall Street expectations on increased demand spurred by the AI boom.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“As the AI transformation unfolds, organizations worldwide are turning to Rubrik to ensure their businesses remain secure and AI ready. Looking ahead, we are committed to leading and pioneering new advancements at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience, and enterprise AI acceleration,” said CEO Bipul Sinha.

Q3 Earnings

The security and AI operations company reported quarterly total revenue of $350.2 million, marking a growth of 48%, and above an analyst estimate of $320.51 million. Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), or predictable income from the company's annual subscriptions and contracts, rose 34% to $1.35 billion by October-end.

Adjusted net income per share came in at $0.10, compared to a loss per share of $0.21 recorded in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year, and above an analyst estimate of a loss of $0.17 per share.

The company ended October with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $1.60 billion.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $341 million to $343 million and adjusted net loss per share of $0.12 to $0.10. This compares against an analyst estimate of $325.06 in revenue and loss per share of $0.13.

For full year 2026, the company expects subscription ARR between $1.439 billion and $1.443 billion and revenue of $1.28 billion to $1.282 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectation of a revenue of $1.23 billion.

Adjusted net loss per share for the year is expected to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.16, lower than an estimated loss of $0.49.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RBRK stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user sees the stock crossing the $100 threshold.

Another opined that the stock is a buy below $100 and predicted it to double by this time next year.

RBRK stock has gained 8% this year and about 34% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<