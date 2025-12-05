The company, however, hiked its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings outlook to a range of $2.25 to $2.45 per share and raised the midpoint of free cash flow guidance.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) fell 5% after-hours on Thursday after the information technology company reported mixed fourth quarter (Q4) earnings and hiked its guidance for fiscal year 2026.

The stock closed 3% higher on Thursday.

The company reported Q4 revenue of $9.7 billion, marking a growth of 14% year-on-year in dollars, but below an analyst estimate of $9.91 billion, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Adjusted earnings per share, however, came in at $0.62, above the company’s outlook range of $0.56 - $0.60, and beat Wall Street expectations of $0.58.

The company also hiked its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings outlook to a range of $2.25 to $2.45 per share and raised the midpoint of free cash flow guidance, now expected to be in the range of $1.7 billion to $2 billion.

