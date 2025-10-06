The company announced a private placement offering, which is expected to generate approximately $750 million in gross proceeds, with the deal anticipated to be finalized around Oct. 8, 2025.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) stock sank over 14% in Monday’s premarket after the company disclosed it has entered into agreements with institutional investors to sell over 37 million shares of common stock in a private placement deal that was oversubscribed.

The offering is priced in accordance with Nasdaq market standards and is expected to raise approximately $750 million in gross proceeds, pending standard closing conditions. The deal is expected to be finalized around Oct. 8, 2025.

According to the company, the net proceeds will be allocated toward multiple strategic initiatives, including scaling up production capacity, expanding workforce in sales and engineering, and funding potential acquisitions.

"Total capital raised since November 2024 is now $1.64 billion, positioning QCi with the strongest balance sheet among publicly traded quantum computing companies and providing what we believe is sufficient funding to execute our current business plan through 2028,” said CEO and Chairman of the Board of QCi, Yuping Huang. “Our focus now shifts to expedite the transition from a quantum technology innovation company to a leading quantum hardware manufacturer, progressing our mission of putting quantum into the hands of people”.

Quantum Computing develops quantum systems and manufacturing services for making photonic chips using thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN), with the machines working at room temperature. QCi’s technology supports advanced computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and remote sensing.

On September 29, the company announced that it will unveil its new Quantum Secure Solution, a commercial network utilizing advanced time-energy quantum methods for secure communication, at the 2025 European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC).

Quantum Computing stock has gained over 48% in 2025 and over 3,319% in the last 12 months.

