The EV battery company’s fourth-quarter results were substantially below analysts’ projections.

Microvast’s revenue declined 15%, and adjusted loss widened by 1,000%, owing to regulatory shifts in the South Korean market and delays in customer platform ramp-up in EMEA.

The company said its primary focus remains the expansion of its main battery plant in Huzhou, China.

Stocktwits sentiment for MVST shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish.’

Shares of Microvast Holdings plunged 21% in premarket trading on Tuesday, after the electric vehicle battery company reported fourth-quarter results that were substantially below analysts’ projections. If the move holds in the regular session, it would be the microcap stock’s worst performance since December 2024.

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Microvast’s revenue declined 15% to $96.4 million in the December quarter, while adjusted loss widened to $0.11 per share from $0.01 a year earlier. One analyst surveyed by FactSet expected $131.4 million in revenue and a loss of $0.02 per share.

Co Flags Pressure In Non-US Markets

The company said revenue was pressured as a result of regulatory shifts in the South Korean market and delays in customer platform ramp-up in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa markets. It did not elaborate on the changes.

“While our full-year revenue of $427.5 million landed below our guidance due to both evolving regulatory shifts in the Korean market and customer platform ramp up delays, our underlying fundamentals remain strong,” CEO Yang Wu said in a statement.

The company said its primary focus remains the expansion of its main battery plant in Huzhou, China, which is expected to bring online additional capacity to meet customer demand of current and upcoming cell technologies.

Stafford, Texas-based Microvast designs and manufactures lithium-ion batteries and energy storage systems mainly for electric vehicles, commercial fleets (like buses and trucks), and large-scale energy storage projects.

Retail’s View On MVST

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for MVST shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ on Tuesday, from ‘bearish’ the previous day, with 24-hour message volume for the ticker rising a staggering 1,450%.

“A big part of the reported loss in the 10-K is accounting noise, not necessarily deterioration of the battery business,” remarked a user.

Some were also quite bearish. “S*** quarter, No guidance… seems like the story is over! Not even a backlog provided. What a poor presentation!” said another.

Microvast shares are down 40% year to date, after declining 82% over 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<