Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) shares were up more than 31% in Monday’s pre-market trade after the company announced positive results from its Phase 1b clinical trial of KT-621 in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

The company stated that its BroADen clinical trial of KT-621 showed that it achieved median reductions in STAT6 degradation of 94% and 98% in skin and blood, respectively, in the 100mg and 200mg dose groups.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Kymera stock trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

