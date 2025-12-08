According to a Bloomberg report citing Stoltzfus’s latest note, the strategist expects the S&P 500 to surge on the back of easing monetary policy and robust economic growth.

Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus reportedly expects the S&P 500 index to rally by 18% by the end of 2026, rising to 8,100 points.

One of Wall Street’s widely followed strategists, Stoltzfus, said the firm is positive on equities and considers it its favorite asset class, according to the report. In addition to the Fed’s rate cuts and economic resilience, the strategist also credited strong U.S. corporate earnings as a reason behind his bullish outlook on the S&P 500 heading into the next year.

The S&P 500 has soared 17% year-to-date, and Lance Roberts, Chief Strategist at RIA Advisors, noted in a post on X that seasonality has turned supportive. He pointed to the index’s historical performance since 1928, noting that it has delivered an average gain of 1.3% in the second half of December. The gains stood at 2.1% when the seasonality was supportive, he observed.

