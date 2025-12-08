Blackboxstocks’ merger target REalloys has partnered with the Saskatchewan Research Council to expand heavy rare earth refining capacity.

Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) surged more than 12% at premarket trading on Monday, after its merger target, REalloys Inc., partnered with the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) to expand heavy rare earth refining capacity in North America.

BLBX stock is on track to open at levels last seen in October. Blackboxstocks and REalloys had signed a definitive merger agreement in March this year.

Rare Earth Agreement

The agreement includes a commercial processing and long-term offtake arrangement that grants REalloys access to 80% of the annual output from SRC’s Rare Earth Processing Facility. The facility in Saskatoon features monazite processing, AI-driven rare earth element (REE) separation, and advanced metal-smelting capabilities. The expanded plant will focus on critical elements such as Dysprosium (Dy), Terbium (Tb), and Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr)

REalloys will invest around $21 million to increase heavy rare earth processing capacity by 300% and boost NdPr output by 50%. Once fully operational in early 2027, the facility is expected to produce up to 30 tonnes of Dy oxide, 15 tonnes of Tb oxide, and 400 - 600 tonnes of high-purity NdPr annually.

SRC’s facility will act as the foundation for REalloys’ planned commercial facility in Saskatoon, which is expected to produce about 200 tonnes of Dy metal, 85 tonnes of Tb metal, and 2,700 tonnes of NdPr metal annually.

“North America currently has no commercial-scale heavy rare earth refining or metallization capacity, and most announced projects remain in pilot or early-construction stages with financing, permitting, and technology-scaling risk. SRC’s facility expansion changes that — establishing the first fully funded and permitted heavy rare earth facility in the region with zero Chinese nexus,” said Leonard Sternheim, CEO of REalloys.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment remained in the ‘bullish’ territory on Stocktwits.

The stock has seen strong buying interest so far this year, gaining nearly 270%.

