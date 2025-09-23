Citi noted that Kenvue shares would be trading higher on Tuesday following yesterday's selloff, given the lack of new scientific evidence presented by the Trump administration regarding Tylenol use.

Kenvue (KVUE) shares jumped nearly 6% in premarket trading on Tuesday and became the top trending ticker on Stocktwits after Citigroup stated that it sees limited legal risk for the company following President Donald Trump's discouragement of pregnant women from taking Acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol.

Citi maintained a ‘Neutral rating on the stock with a $20 price target, according to TheFly. Citi expects Kenvue shares to trade higher on Tuesday, following yesterday's selloff, given the lack of new scientific evidence presented by the Trump administration regarding Tylenol use.

