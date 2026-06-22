Intel is drawing fresh momentum after President Donald Trump confirmed a long-rumored partnership between the chipmaker and Apple last week.

Intel stock closed the last session at an all-time high, surging over 10%.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said in a podcast that he is targeting a tenfold return over the next five to ten years and highlighted advanced packaging as a key growth driver.

Stocktwits sentiment for INTC was ‘bullish’ on Sunday.

Intel stock jumped over 5% in overnight trading late Sunday, extending last week's gains as investors piled into the shares amid a series of fresh bullish catalysts, most notably the company’s newly announced deal with Apple, Inc.

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Shares surged 10.6% to a fresh high on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the iPhone maker would manufacture some of its chips using Intel’s foundry – a major win for the government-backed chip-maker. Stock markets were closed on Friday for Juneteenth.

Intel CEO Targets 10x Growth

Meanwhile, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said on a podcast published Thursday that he aims to deliver a tenfold return over the next five to ten years and highlighted the company’s advanced packaging efforts as a key focus.

“My VC instinct tells me—to look for 10x return opportunities. At Cadence, I went from interim CEO all the way through retirement, and during that time, the stock price rose from $2.40, delivering approximately a 76x return for shareholders; by the end of my term as Executive Chairman, it was roughly 85x,” Tan said on the “No Priors” podcast.

“Intel is much larger in scale and harder to replicate, but my goal remains 10x—a 10x return within five to ten years. As someone who is, at heart, a venture capitalist, that is my objective.”

Intel’s Foundry Push

Tan said Intel is systematically redefining its technology roadmap by advancing EMIB (Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge) packaging, glass substrates, and new materials such as synthetic diamond to overcome physical limits, and Intel Foundry’s full potential will be realized after 2030.

The new Apple deal is a huge filip for Intel. Over the past year, Intel has undergone massive reorganization and downsizing under its new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan. The changes were complemented by the U.S. government's acquisition of a 10% stake in the company last August, surging demand for AI data center chips, and a recent partnership with Nvidia.

Last week, Intel named Seok-Hee Lee as executive vice president of Intel Foundry, reporting directly to Tan. Lee, who was earlier the CEO of South Korean electric vehicle battery company SK on, will lead all advanced packaging, system integration, back-end technology development, and back-end manufacturing at Intel’s foundry unit.

Analyst View On INTC

Over the weekend, Mizuho raised its price target on INTC stock to $135 from $128, and maintained the ‘Neutral’ rating. The target implies a 0.8% upside from the stock’s close on Thursday.

Intel could benefit from growing demand for its advanced packaging technologies, particularly EMIB-T and Foveros, which are used to connect and stack semiconductor chips for high-performance computing and AI applications, Mizuho said in its investor note, according to a summary on TheFly.

Intel will gradually gain share in the advanced packaging market, potentially capturing 10% to 15% of the segment over the long term, the note said.

Currently, 31 of 48 analysts recommend ‘Hold’ on INTC stock, 13 rate it ‘Buy’ or higher and four rate it ‘Sell’ or lower, per Koyfin. Their average price target of $94.14 implies a 30% downside from the stock’s last close.

INTC Stock: Retail Traders Turn Bullish

On Stocktwits late Sunday, INTC was the ticker witnessing the highest jump in message volume, with many retail investors applauding Intel’s turnaround efforts and arguing that the stock could still have significant upside.

“Apple chip partnership?! The comeback is real! Bears thought $INTC was dead, but they just pulled a massive rabbit out of the hat. LFG!” a trader said.

Another wrote: “I’m not selling my shares before we hit 1T… People are still unaware of the company's true value, it’s damn underrated on paper. Remember, there is no RAM without a CPU. We’re heading for a CPU shortage, then it’s going to the moon.”

Retail sentiment for INTC was ‘bullish’ late Sunday, up from ‘neutral’ the day before. Intel stock has gone up a whopping 263% year to date, more than double the 113% gain in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX).

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