JD.com Inc. (JD) became one of the top trending tickers on Stocktwits after its U.S.-listed shares fell nearly 3% in afternoon trading following multiple brokerages lowering their price targets, flagging tougher comparisons for the fourth quarter.

Bank of America lowered the firm's price target on JD.com to $38 from $39 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, according to TheFly. The firm noted that for the fourth quarter, the company’s management expects a tougher comparison for appliances, while the smartphone, healthcare, fashion, and supermarket categories all performed well during the Double 11 campaign.

The firm forecasts JD retail revenue growth of 3.0% and 2.5% for the fourth quarter and 2026, respectively.

Benchmark’s Take

Benchmark also cut its price target on JD.com to $38 from $42 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The firm noted that the third-quarter results showed healthy topline growth, but tough year-on-year comparisons in computers, communication, and consumer electronics categories, as well as home appliances.

This, coupled with uncertainties around the trade-in program, poses headwinds heading into the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026, Benchmark said. The firm said it was lowering its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2026 revenue growth projections and adjusting its earnings forecast accordingly.

On Thursday, JD.com beat Wall Street expectations for the third quarter. The company’s earnings per share came in at $0.52, compared to analyst expectations of $0.39, according to Stocktwits data. Its quarterly revenue was $42 billion, topping estimates of $41.44 billion.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on JD.com remained unchanged in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A user on Stocktwits noted that “best news is we're in Q4” and added that signs point to some real strength.

Shares of JD.com have declined nearly 16% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<