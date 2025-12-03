After a volatile start to the week, markets are showing signs of stabilization.

Markets absorbed Marvell’s multi-billion-dollar acquisition and a mixed run of tech and retail earnings.

Capricor, Marvell, American Eagle, and CrowdStrike were among the most-watched tickers on Stocktwits

Traders await fresh labor and services-sector data that could shape expectations ahead of next week’s Fed meeting.

U.S. stock futures are trading slightly higher early Wednesday, signaling a potential stabilization after yesterday’s rebound, as traders digested a multi-billion dollar deal from Marvell and a mixed slate of tech and retail earnings.

Two key data releases later in the day: ADP National Employment Report and ISM Services PMI could provide further clues on the state of the labor market as we head into the much-awaited Federal Reserve interest rate meeting next week.

As of 1:45 a.m., ET on Wednesday, the Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.20%, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.19%, the Dow futures rose 0.19%, and the Russell 2000 futures were up by 0.22%.



On Stocktwits, however, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, and that toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, remained ‘neutral’ early Wednesday.

Stocks On Trending Watchlist

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) rose nearly 3% in after-hours trade as retail buzz builds around Phase 3 data for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug candidate. It was the top-trending stock on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) soared 9% in after-hours trading after reporting strong Q3 results and the acquisition of Celestial AI for $3.25 billion to scale its data centers.

GitLab (GTLB) dropped sharply after its earnings report, despite outlining a shift to a hybrid usage-based model and providing an FY26 revenue target.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) surged 10% in after-hours trading following a better-than-expected Q3 earnings report and a raised Q4 outlook.

Okta (OKTA) declined after earnings, despite reporting strong Q3 results.

Comcast (CMCSA) gained ground on retailers' watchlist after it reportedly made a renewed offer for part of Warner Bros as it looks to merge its NBCUniversal division with Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) raised its fiscal 2026 guidance, helped by stronger demand for its Falcon platform and rising AI-related adoption.

Cryptocurrency-related stocks (COIN, MSTR, etc.) showed marginal strength early Wednesday morning, alongside a bounce in Bitcoin.

Key Catalysts To Watch Out For

On the economic front, two key data points will be in focus:

8:15 AM ET: ADP National Employment Report, which is the private payrolls gauge, and serves as a precursor to Friday’s official Non-Farm Payrolls report.



10:00 AM ET: ISM Services PMI will reveal the health of the non-manufacturing sector (services make up the bulk of the US economy).



There are no major Fed speeches scheduled for today.

On the earnings front, investors will be watching for Salesforce (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), and PVH Corp (PVH), all of which report after the market close. The commentary on software and discretionary spending will be a key factor to note.

