Indian markets began Wednesday's session on a cautious but positive note, supported by steady global cues. The Sensex inched up 12.37 points to open at 85,150.64, while the Nifty managed to hold the 26,000 mark, starting the day at 26,004.90, down slightly from its previous close.

Broader Market Edges Up

The broader indices also opened in the green, though gains were muted.

BSE Midcap rose 0.03%

BSE Smallcap added 13.31 points to trade at 51,835.78

This comes after Tuesday's close, where the Sensex settled at 85,138.27 and the Nifty at 26,032.20.

Sun Pharma Leads the Early Gainers

Among the Sensex heavyweights, Sun Pharma led the charge with a 0.93% jump in early trade. Other major gainers included:

M&M

TCS

Infosys

State Bank of India

On the downside, BEL, Titan, TMPV, Hindustan Unilever, and Bajaj Finance opened weak, with BEL slipping 0.78%.

Apis India in Focus

Shares of Apis India are buzzing today as they trade ex-bonus on December 5, following a generous 24:1 bonus issue announcement.

Market Breadth

Early trade showed a near-even split in market sentiment:

1,350 stocks in the green

1,244 stocks in the red

607 stocks unchanged

Experts Weigh In

“The intraday structure remains weak,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research.

He added that a further selloff may occur only if Nifty dips below 26,000 and Sensex falls under 85,000.

A sustained move above these levels, however, could trigger a recovery toward:

26,100–26,175 (Nifty)

85,500–85,800 (Sensex)

Gift Nifty Signals Soft Start

Gift Nifty suggested a sluggish opening, sliding 14 points to 26,192.50, compared to Tuesday's close at 26,206.50.

Mixed Asian Market Cues

Asian markets were mixed this morning as US stocks steadied amid calmer bond yields and stabilising Bitcoin prices.