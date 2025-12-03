Minda Corp to Jamna Auto:E xpert Picks 5 Breakout Stocks for Your Portfolio
Even though the Indian stock market is volatile, market experts have recommended 5 stocks. Birlasoft, STEL Holdings, and Minda Corp are showing strong breakouts, making them recommended for a 3-6 month investment.
Experts recommend 5 breakout stocks: Birlasoft, STEL Holdings, Minda Corp, Jamna Auto, and Stylam Industries, with specific buy, target, and stop-loss prices for each.
These stocks from diverse sectors offer some protection from market volatility. Experts advise a medium-term (3-6 months) investment strategy based on your risk appetite.
