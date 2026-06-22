Firefly is targeting right-hand-drive and lower-tariff markets as the automaker navigates trade barriers in Europe and North America.

Firefly unveiled its first right-hand-drive EV at the Hong Kong Auto Show on Thursday.

The brand has already launched in Singapore and Thailand and plans to expand into nearly 40 countries worldwide.

Firefly accounted for 15% of Nio's deliveries in May, selling 5,663 vehicles.

U.S.-listed shares of Nio, Inc. (NIO) rose 1% overnight late Sunday after its compact EV brand Firefly unveiled the right-hand-drive version of its hatchback at the 2026 International Automotive and Supply Chain Expo in Hong Kong, marking another step in the Chinese automaker's overseas expansion strategy.

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Nio’s U.S.-listed stock is headed for its second straight month of losses, declining 10% so far in June.

Nio Bets On Firefly For International Expansion

Firefly showcased its first right-hand-drive EV at the Hong Kong Auto Show on Thursday, marking another step in Nio's overseas expansion strategy. While the vehicle made its public debut, Nio did not announce local pricing, a distributor, or order and delivery timelines, EV reported.

Nio is relying on Firefly to drive overseas growth, using the brand to expand in right-hand-drive and lower-tariff markets amid rising trade barriers in Europe and North America. "We planned right-hand drive from day one," Firefly President Daniel Jin said earlier this year. Firefly has already launched in Singapore and Thailand and plans to expand to nearly 40 countries globally.

Hong Kong could become Nio's next distributor-led market. The company has recently shifted toward local partners overseas, which is a model already used in Macau, Singapore and Thailand as it looks to reduce costs. A Hong Kong launch would further expand Firefly's presence in right-hand-drive markets, following launches in Singapore and Thailand.

Firefly Accounts For 15% Of NIO Deliveries

The debut comes amid rising momentum for Firefly, which accounted for nearly 15% of Nio's deliveries in May, with 5,663 vehicles delivered. During the first five months of 2026, Firefly delivered 22,226 vehicles, representing 15% of Nio's overall deliveries during the same period.

Firefly surpassed 50,000 cumulative deliveries in March and is targeting 100,000 deliveries by the end of the year. CEO William Li also recently said that the company is committed to overseas markets but will evaluate expansion opportunities more cautiously to improve returns on investment.

Nio Opens UK Facility, Unveils Special Edition ET9

Last week, the company celebrated the 10th anniversary of its UK research and development center and opened a new engineering facility in Oxfordshire. The UK facility has contributed to several major Nio programs, including the EP9 electric supercar and the ET9 flagship sedan, and is expected to support future vehicle development and tech validation.

Separately, Nio unveiled a new ET9 special edition limited to 99 units globally, extending its strategy of using exclusive variants to boost interest in its flagship luxury sedan, CnEVPost noted.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About NIO?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NIO has been ‘bearish’ over the past week amid a 45% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

NIO sentiment and message volume as of June 21 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “Holding $TSLA, $RIVN, and $NIO. The EV sector has become one of the most emotional corners of the market. Bulls and bears both seem convinced they’re right. I’m focused on execution, not social media arguments.”

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Another user said, “$NIO MOAT is absolutely taking off. By next summer, 100% consumers will only consider buying battery swappable cars.”

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Nio’s U.S.-listed stock has surged 47% over the past year.

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