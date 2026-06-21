Caroline Pham urged the industry to stop framing blockchain as "disruption" and instead present it as a modernization of financial infrastructure.

Former CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham said on Sunday that crypto has roughly 2.5 years to become "too big to fail" before a future administration could reverse current regulatory progress.

Pham pointed to $28 trillion in quarterly stablecoin volume and roughly $10 trillion in monthly tokenized repo transactions as signs of growing adoption.

She called for a dual-track approach combining passage of the CLARITY Act with continued SEC and CFTC rulemaking.

Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Caroline Pham said the crypto industry has roughly two and a half years to become deeply embedded in the financial system before a future administration could reverse recent regulatory gains.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on Scott Melker's Wolf of All Streets podcast on Sunday, Pham argued that adoption and infrastructure growth, not politics, will ultimately determine whether crypto becomes permanent. "If you have a Bitcoin in every brokerage account, you can't undo that," she said.

Scale Is The Industry's Best Defense

Pham pointed to rapid growth across stablecoins and tokenized finance as evidence that crypto is already moving beyond its niche origins.

Pham noted that stablecoins processed about $28 trillion in transaction volume in a single quarter, while tokenized repurchase agreement, or repo, transactions are now running at roughly $10 trillion per month on blockchain networks.

She also cited growing participation from traditional financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), arguing that major banks are increasingly building and operating their own on-chain infrastructure. "This is a full-scale upgrade of financial pipes and plumbing," Pham said.

Congress And Regulators Must Move Together

Pham said the industry's best path forward is a "dual-track" approach in which Congress advances legislation while regulators continue writing rules in parallel.

She pointed to the pending CLARITY Act as a key piece of that effort, while noting that agency rulemaking often takes 12 to 18 months from proposal to implementation. Because of that timeline, she argued, regulators cannot afford to wait for Congress before moving ahead.

Pham credited the US Securities and Futures (CFTC) Chairman Paul Atkins and acting CFTC Chairman Michael Selig with accelerating the pace of crypto-related rulemaking and said work on implementing the GENIUS Act's stablecoin framework is already underway.

From 'Disruption' To Modernization

Pham also urged the crypto industry to rethink how it presents itself to policymakers.

She argued that framing blockchain as a disruptive force unnecessarily alienates regulators and lawmakers, who may respond more favorably to the idea of modernization. "Why is this so different from going from paper to computers to now blockchain?" she said.

Pham also rejected the notion that decentralized finance is inherently incompatible with anti-money laundering and know-your-customer requirements, pointing to MoonPay's experience serving millions of non-custodial wallet users across more than 180 countries.

Drawing comparisons to technologies such as Uber (UBER), Airbnb (ABNB), and TikTok, she argued that widespread adoption, not ideology, is what ultimately makes a technology difficult to reverse.

Circle’s (CRCL) USD Coin (USDC), the second largest stablecoin after Tether’s USDT, was flat over the past 24 hours, trading at $0.99. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around USDC stayed in the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter levels around it remained in the ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Read also: 'SpaceX And Bitcoin Basically Mean The Same Thing,' Says Wall Street Veteran Jordi Visser — But Bitcoin 'Has No Energy' Right Now

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<