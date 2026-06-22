Key upcoming catalysts include MoonLake's Investor Day on Monday, an FDA filing in September, and additional late-stage pipeline readouts later this year.

MoonLake reported strong one-year Phase 3 results for its lead HS treatment, Sonelokimab.

The company said Sonelokimab outperformed a competing IL-17 inhibitor by more than 10 percentage points across several key efficacy measures.

In the Phase 3 Vela-Teen study, nearly 68% of adolescents achieved a strong treatment response.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) jumped nearly 20% overnight late Sunday after the biotech company reported strong one-year Phase 3 results for Sonelokimab, its lead treatment for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) — a chronic inflammatory skin condition — giving investors fresh confidence ahead of Monday's Investor Day.

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MLTX stock ended the last trading session marginally higher, logging its second straight session in the green.

MLTX Lead Drug Delivers Strong 1-Year Results

After a year of treatment, 67.2% of patients saw a strong improvement in their disease, 33.1% achieved complete skin clearance, and 26% reached inflammatory remission, according to MoonLake. Nearly half of the patients also reported a reduction in skin pain. The company said the results topped those of comparable late-stage studies of rival therapies, with Sonelokimab outperforming a competing IL-17 inhibitor by more than 10 percentage points across several key measures.

"The final Week 52 data from the VELA program confirm the strength of SLK across most, if not all, metrics that matter in HS," CEO Jorge Santos da Silva said in a statement. "These data support the potential for a highly differentiated label profile and reinforce our conviction that SLK has the potential to become a best-in-class and best-in-disease therapy."

MoonLake also reported encouraging results from its Phase 3 Vela-Teen study, with nearly 68% of adolescent patients showing a strong treatment response after 24 weeks and about 45% achieving complete skin clearance. No new safety concerns were identified. If approved, the adolescent data could help MoonLake secure a broader treatment label and expand the potential market for Sonelokimab.

Investor Day, FDA Filing Top MLTX Catalyst List

With Phase 3 development complete, MoonLake remains on track to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA by the end of September. The company plans to request Priority Review, which could accelerate the path to market. If granted, Priority Review could shorten the review process by about three months. Without it, the company expects a potential launch in the second half of 2027.

Investors are now focused on MoonLake's Investor Day on June 22, where the company will discuss commercialization plans, regulatory strategy, and upcoming late-stage readouts from its psoriatic arthritis pipeline. Additionally, Phase 3 Izar-2 data and interim Phase 2 P-Olaris results are scheduled for release later this year.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About MLTX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for MLTX was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

MLTX sentiment and message volume as of June 21 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “VELA-TEEN data was released concurrently as expected and I must say, what unprecedented patient outcomes! SLK will monopolize the HS market by capturing patients aged 12+ at the earliest timepoint in the patient journey…”

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Another user said, “$MLTX Cue the acquisition offers… if pharma is already stalking us, there is a small but very real chance we get taken out before IZAR-1 data arrives in the next few weeks. Regardless, we are in great shape with such a paradigm-shifting drug in SLK!”

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MLTX stock has declined 56% over the past year.

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