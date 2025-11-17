Genius Group has filed a class action complaint against two trading firms, alleging that they manipulated its stock, seeking $250 million in damages.

GNS surged over 35% in premarket on Monday.

Stocktwits sentiment for the stock shifted to ‘extremely bullish.’

Genius Group Ltd.’s (GNS) shares gained 36% in the early premarket session on Monday, after it filed a complaint against two trading firms for manipulating its stock.

Genius said on Friday that it filed the class action complaint against Citadel Securities LLC and Virtu Americas LLC, alleging that they “engaged in a long-running market manipulation scheme that includes spoofing and naked short selling of the Company’s shares and related acts” in violation of several sections of the Securities Exchange Act.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for GNS shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Monday, from ‘bullish’ on Friday. “$GNS I predict a $5-$20 on Monday. Anything less is a crime,” said one user.

GNE sentiment and message volume as of November 17 | Source: Stocktwits

The complaint alleges that, for at least three years — between April 12, 2022, and May 30, 2025 — the defendants placed thousands of fake “spoofing” orders to create the appearance of an excess supply and unusual volatility in Genius stock.

It claims that this activity occurred on 98% of trading days during the specified period, with orders often canceled within milliseconds.

The company has sought $250 million in damages on behalf of itself and shareholders who sold stock at "artificially deflated prices" due to the alleged manipulation.

“We have been consistent in calling for fair markets and taking actions to protect our shareholders,” Genius Group CEO Roger Hamilton said in a statement.

“The filing of this lawsuit is an important milestone for the company in what has been a long, multi-year fight to protect the company and its shareholders and expose unfair and illegal practices that our investors have dealt with.”

If GNS’ premarket move holds in the regular session, it would be the stock’s best performance since June.

