On Monday, Mizuho raised the price target on First Solar to $324 from $300 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares, implying an upside of more than 35% from its last close.

Mizuho said details of President Trump's Section 232 tariffs on polysilicon are better than expected, as per TheFly.

Last week, the Trump administration announced a new policy to strengthen the U.S. polysilicon industry, introducing minimum import prices and a 15% tariff on polysilicon derivatives while offering incentives for companies to expand domestic production.

On Friday, HSBC analyst Daniel Yang upgraded First Solar to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold.’

Shares of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) were up over 2.5% in the premarket session early Tuesday amid a series of Wall Street price target updates.

On Monday, Mizuho raised the price target on First Solar to $324 from $300 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares, implying an upside of more than 35% from its last close.

The company also received a series of price target hikes from other analysts last week.

Why Is Wall Street Bullish On First Solar?

Mizuho said details of President Trump's Section 232 tariffs on polysilicon are better than expected, as per TheFly.

Last week, the Trump administration announced a new policy to strengthen the U.S. polysilicon industry, introducing minimum import prices and a 15% tariff on polysilicon derivatives while offering incentives for companies to expand domestic production.

The firm said clearing prices are 2c per watt above its prior estimate. Policy favors U.S. integrated solar manufacturing, which will likely remain in short supply through at least the early 2030s, according to the analyst.

On Friday, HSBC analyst Daniel Yang upgraded First Solar to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold.’

Jefferies also raised the price target on First Solar to $228 from $196 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares after the Trump Administration revealed the "much anticipated" tariff on polysilicon and its derivatives. The analyst said that pricing "underwhelms" compared to expectations, but the "real question" is what the effective realized price is.

Wells Fargo also raised the price target on First Solar to $313 from $300 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares following the polysilicon order.

FSLR Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FSLR stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing, while message volumes surged 700% over 24 hours.

One user said, “$FSLR Buying Opportunity. Mizuho raises target price to $324 from $300.”

Another user said, “$FSLR Interesting action today. following all the bullish upgrades.”

FSLR stock is down nearly 13% so far in 2026.

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