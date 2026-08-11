Strategy now holds 840,447 Bitcoin for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $63.36 billion, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Strategy said it had sold 1,690 Bitcoin for about $108.6 million at an average sale price of $64,262 between August 3 and August 9.

In June, the company made its first Bitcoin sale since 2022, marking a sharp departure from its long-standing accumulation strategy.

Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff said the sale suggests Saylor has abandoned the idea of “digital credit,” arguing that MSTR is increasingly selling Bitcoin for cash because lenders lack confidence in using BTC as collateral.

Strategy (MSTR) announced on Monday that it had sold 1,690 Bitcoin (BTC) for about $108.6 million at an average sale price of $64,262 between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9.

Financial commentator and longtime Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff noted the sale in a post on X, adding that, “It seems @Saylor (Co-founder Michael Saylor) has given up on the idea of digital credit. $MSTR is consistently selling Bitcoin now to buy dollars, as lenders don't have confidence in Bitcoin as collateral.”

“They prefer ‘good’ old-fashioned fiat money as superior protection. Sell MSTR and sell Bitcoin now!” he said.

Strategy’s Bitcoin Offloading Has Increased Recently

In June, the company made its first Bitcoin sale since 2022, marking a sharp departure from its long-standing accumulation strategy.

Strategy now holds 840,447 Bitcoin for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $63.36 billion, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Strategy sold another 1,690 BTC last week for $108.6M at an average of $64,262, and sold $653 million worth of discounted $MSTR shares, to raise cash to pay future dividends and buy back $STRC, reducing the YTD Bitcoin yield to just 1.7%, an 87% reduction since May 25th. Ouch!” Schiff noted in a separate post.

Institutional TMT research analyst Nicholas Mugalli said in a post on X, “Selling BTC below its average cost basis to buy back $STRC preferred shares breaks the sacred ‘never sell’ thesis.”

“$MSTR is no longer just a levered Bitcoin proxy—it’s an active credit engine where common equity dilution and selective BTC sales are the mandatory price paid to keep the capital structure afloat,” he added.

MSTR Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR stock dropped from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours amid ‘normal’ message volumes. The stock was also trending on the platform at the time of writing.

One user said, “$MSTR $BTC Why does it appear that Saylor is dumping bitcoin slowly and carefully to avoid a larger market selloff before while he unloads? Other than the fact that this is what we're witnessing?”

MSTR stock is down more than 38% so far in 2026.

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