Oklo received a series of price target cuts from Wall Street analysts, even as retail sentiment on Stocktwits fell from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours.

Citi analyst Vikram Bagri lowered the price target on Oklo by about 24% to $57.50 from $76 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares.

Canaccord also cut the price target on Oklo to $100 from $125 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

As per data from Koyfin, OKLO has a 12-month average price target of $79.88 based on 25 analysts’ estimates, implying an upside of more than 79% from its current levels.

Shares of Oklo Inc. (OKLO) edged about 0.36% higher in the overnight session late Monday even as Wall Street sentiment and retail conviction around the stock are trending lower.

The nuclear energy company received a series of price target cuts from Wall Street analysts, even as retail sentiment on Stocktwits fell from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours.

Earlier this month, Oklo said its Groves Isotope Test Reactor in Texas achieved first criticality, marking a key milestone under the Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program less than a year after construction began.

The significant milestone came alongside Oklo’s second-quarter(Q2) results, where it clocked quarterly revenue of $1.2 million, though its $0.28-per-share net loss was wider than Wall Street expectations.

Wall Street Lowers OKLO Targets

On Monday, Citi analyst Vikram Bagri lowered the price target on Oklo by about 24% to $57.50 from $76 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares, as per TheFly.

Canaccord also cut the price target on Oklo to $100 from $125 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The firm said that it had updated its model following meetings with management who said by designing, building, owning, and operating its own reactors, the company plans to bypass the utility grid albatross, selling power directly to the customer through a nimble, distributed network.

Truist analyst Christopher Souther also cut back the price target on Oklo to $51 from $55 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares after its Q2 results. The analyst said that the quarter showed Oklo reducing execution risk and building capabilities across power, fuel, and isotopes, though the firm continues to believe the key debate remains centered on the pathway to lower-cost repeat deployments.

OKLO Stock Still Has Significant Wall Street Upside

As per data from Koyfin, OKLO has a 12-month average price target of $79.88 based on 25 analysts’ estimates, implying an upside of more than 79% from its current levels.

Of those covering the stock, 15 have a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, while nine analysts rate it a ‘Hold’ and only one has a ‘Strong Sell’ rating.

OKLO Stock: Retail Sentiment Cools, But Bulls Remain

Retail traders are largely split on their outlook on OKLO stock, even as overall sentiment has dipped over the past day.

One user said, “Great technology, strong demand, and solid talent...... but the timing is wrong. It is simply not yet the time to invest in this company. The market is at an ATH, making it a dangerous time to invest in a pre-revenue company. Lets say Chatgpt struggles to pay its obligations or Oracle gets downgraded to BB+, or companies decide to buy Alibaba or DeepSeek AI services because tokens become too expensive in US models. The one to fall the hardest will OKLO. It is just too risky, too much hurdles to overcome.”

However, another user pointed out, “One thing I think the market may be underestimating about Oklo - Aurora appears to be ahead of $XE Xe-100 in the race to get a first power reactor operating.” The user added that “Oklo has already broken ground for Aurora at INL, site work is underway, and the project continues moving through DOE authorization milestones toward its targeted 2027/2028 timeframe. That doesn’t mean X-energy is behind technologically — in some ways its commercial licensing program is more mature. But being first to an operating reactor matters enormously. If Oklo gets Aurora running before Xe-100, the conversation changes from ‘Can they actually build one?’ to ‘How quickly can they build the next 10, 50 or 100?’”

OKLO stock is down nearly 43% so far in 2026.

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