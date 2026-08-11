Retail attention is shifting toward potential buyers as GoPro’s strategic review enters later stages.

GoPro’s CEO said the strategic review, launched in May, has entered its later stages.

Nicholas Woodman added that interest spanned defense, consumer and financial sectors.

GoPro’s Q2 revenue of $105 million missed analyst estimates.

GoPro (GPRO) stock dropped overnight following weaker-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) results, and retail investors are now focused on who might buy the company after CEO Nicholas Woodman’s disclosure that the strategic review has reached its later stages, shifting attention toward potential suitors.

GoPro’s M&A Story Takes Center Stage

GoPro is weighing a potential sale as its board moves deeper into a strategic review designed to determine how the company can deliver greater value to shareholders. Speaking during the Q2 earnings call, founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman said the process has attracted interest from multiple parts of the market and is now approaching its later stages.

“In May, GoPro’s Board of Directors authorized a process to evaluate a potential sale of the company and other strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value. The inquiries we have received span the defense, consumer, and financial sectors, and we are in the later stages of the process."

The comments show that potential buyers may be interested in more than GoPro’s action cameras. They could also be looking at its technology, products, and other assets.

GoPro’s board started the review in May to consider a possible sale and other options. The goal is to find the best path to increase value for shareholders and decide what future ownership structure would work best for the company.

GoPro stock traded over 3% lower overnight, heading into Tuesday. The stock saw nearly half of its value decimated over the past three months.

GPRO’s Weak Results Add Pressure

GoPro reported a sharp deterioration in Q2 financial performance, with revenue falling 31% year-on-year to $105 million as camera sell-through dropped. Revenue missed the Street’s view of $151.48 million, as per Fiscal AI data.

GoPro sold roughly 291,000 cameras during the quarter, a 38% slump from last year. Hardware revenue fell nearly 40%, while retail revenue plunged 48% to $58 million, implying continued pressure on the company's core consumer business.

However, GoPro's subscription and services operation moved in the opposite direction. Revenue from the segment climbed 11% to $29 million, accounting for 28% of total sales.

What GPRO Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “no one cares about their earning. All eyes about what the company will be sold for. Anything equal or above $2.X per share is bullish , anything under and is not best outcome for long term shareholders. I expect announcement in September and closing the deal in December or Janurary 2027.”

Another user joked, “will it be delisted before being sold? lol. When is “maximum shareholder value” being returned?.”

A third user said, “Woodman deliberately chose the words “later stages”, I would consider it quite possible that the next major piece of news is the outcome of the process rather than another generic update.”

GPRO stock has declined 50% over the past 12 months.

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