Flutter said it will delist its shares from the London Stock Exchange.

FLUT stock rose over 1% in Friday’s premarket session.

In recent months, several UK-listed firms have shifted toward New York.

Stocktwits sentiment for FLUT remained ‘bullish’ over the past week, unchanged, as the company and investors expect the 2026 FIFA World Cup to drive user growth.

Flutter Entertainment shares rose 1.2% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said it would delist from the London Stock Exchange, leaving New York as its sole listing venue.

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The operator of FanDuel, PokerStars, and Paddy Power said July 31 would be its last day of trading on the LSE. The move comes after the company last month said it was undertaking a review of its UK listing alongside its quarterly results.

Flutter, which competes with DraftKings, started trading on the New York Stock Exchange in January 2024 and made its prime listing on May 31 of the same year.

In recent months, several UK-listed firms have shifted toward New York, with Wise moving its primary listing there and Ashtead dropping its primary London listing in favor of the NYSE.

Flutter’s Q1 Results Recap

Flutter posted lower first-quarter profit amid a decline in its average monthly players even as revenue rose 17% to $4.3 billion, according to results issued on May 6. Net income declined to $218 million from $283 million a year ago, and total average monthly players decreased 3% to 14.4 million.

The company also announced the departure of CEO Amy Howe and named FanDuel President Christian Gentski as her successor.

Retail View On FLUT

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for FLUT remained ‘bullish,’ unchanged over the past week.

The development comes as the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, which is widely seen as a catalyst for Flutter and other sports betting and gaming companies.

CEO Peter Jackson said at a press conference that Flutter sees the competition as a powerful tool for bringing new customers onto its platforms. Flutter’s sportsbook brands operate in several participating nations, including the U.S., England, Brazil, Canada, Australia, and Scotland.

“FLUT 100,000 bets per minute — that's how many wagers Flutter, the parent-company of FanDuel, expects to handle at peak World Cup betting time,” a trader said.

Year to date, FLUT stock has declined 48% amid competitive pressures from the rise of prediction-market platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket.

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