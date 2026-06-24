FuelCell Energy signed an energy supply agreement with a U.S. customer to power data centers.

FuelCell will provide Fit Energy with up to 380 MW of clean power.

Data center operators are increasingly diversifying their energy sources to reduce reliance on traditional power grids.

Goldman Sachs has estimated that data center power demand in the U.S. is forecast to more than double to 66 GW in 2027 from 31 GW in 2025.

Shares of FuelCell Energy (FCEL) surged on Wednesday after the clean energy company struck an agreement with Fit Energy to supply up to 380 megawatts (MW) of power to operate data centers as demand from artificial intelligence continues to rise.

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At the time of writing, FCEL stock was up 13% premarket and ranked second among trending tickers on Stocktwits.

The Power Supply Deal

As part of the agreement, FuelCell will provide “clean, baseload on-site power” and will initially deploy 30 MW of power, with delivery scheduled for later this year. The company will issue Fit Energy warrants only if it meets deployment milestones totaling up to 380 MW.

“This agreement further validates our decision to scale our operations to 500 MW, preserving our ability to serve a broad and growing pipeline of customers,” said FuelCell CEO Jason Few.

Energy Demand At An All-Time High

Global energy consumption has hit record levels this year, as more data centers come online to power artificial intelligence, which has become an integral part of daily operations for companies seeking to improve efficiency and maximize output.

Data center operators are also diversifying their sources, procuring power from alternative providers such as nuclear and battery companies to reduce reliance on traditional power grids.

Goldman Sachs has estimated that data center power demand in the U.S. is forecast to more than double to 66 GW in 2027 from 31 GW in 2025. The demand forecast is based on the estimate that U.S. data center capacity will increase to roughly 95 GW by the end of next year.

What Do Retail Traders Think About FCEL?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on FCEL turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the last 24 hours.

One user on the platform said the latest agreement validates FuelCell’s utility-scale power as the ultimate solution for the AI data center boom.

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FCEL stock has nearly tripled in value so far this year, and has nearly quadrupled over the last 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500.

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