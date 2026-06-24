The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Rockstar Games, released pricing details for two variants of the upcoming game, which is currently scheduled for launch on November 19 this year.

GTA 6 will initially be available on Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Preorders for the digital and physical copies of the game will open at midnight local time on June 25.

Morningstar expects fiscal 2027 GTA 6 unit sales of around 60 million to 70 million copies.

Shares of game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) edged higher on Wednesday after its wholly-owned studio Rockstar Games unveiled pricing details for the company’s highly anticipated cash cow title, Grand Theft Auto VI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the time of writing, TTWO stock was up more than 3% premarket and among the top 10 trending tickers on Stocktwits.

GTA 6 U.S. Prices Revealed

Rockstar released pricing details for two variants of the upcoming game, which is currently scheduled for launch on November 19 this year. The standard version of the game is priced at $79.99 in the U.S., while the “Ultimate Edition,” which will include certain exclusive game content, will be available for $99.99.

Players considering the digital version of the game will be able to preload it on their consoles on November 12. The physical version will include a redeemable download code in the packaging to preload the game on the same date.

The game will initially be available to play on Sony’s (SONY) PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox

Series X|S consoles. The timeline for the PC version of the game was not disclosed.

Preorders for the digital and physical copies of the game will open at midnight local time on June 25 on the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store, the Rockstar Games Store, and at global retailers and storefronts, Rockstar said.

The Next Big Moneymaker

GTA 6 is expected to be Take-Two’s next big moneymaker, following in the footsteps of its predecessor, GTA V, which is the most successful game title in the world with lifetime sales of over $11 billion. GTA V also holds the Guinness World Record for being the fastest game to generate $1 billion in sales, achieved in three days.

The excitement for GTA 6 has been building for over a decade and continues to swell ahead of the title’s launch, which is notably just a week before Thanksgiving this year, as the company seeks to reap maximum benefit from holiday-season shopping.

Morningstar analyst estimated that the GTA 6 development cost is somewhere in the $2 billion range, and initial unit sales figures will eclipse the 30 million-35 million copies that GTA V sold within the first few months of its release.

The firm expects the title to contribute 40% of Take-Two’s total sales in fiscal 2027, and sell 60 million- 70 million copies.

What Do Retail Traders Think About TTWO?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on TTWO remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the last 24 hours.

One user on the platform said the company is “going all in on paid cosmetics with the ultimate edition, good lord, this will be a cash cow.”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said he wouldn’t be surprised if Rockstar launches a fresh trailer as preorders open at midnight.

View this Stocktwits post

TTWO stock has fallen over 5% so far this year, but has gained just under 1% over the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<