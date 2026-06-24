The biotech firm upsized its offering to $200 million, up from the previously announced $150 million.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics offer is worth $19.99 per share, representing a 5.7% discount to Tuesday’s close.

The company plans to use the proceeds to fund the research, development, pre-commercialization, and potential commercialization of Sonelokimab.

On Monday, MLTX reported strong Phase 3 data for its treatment of a chronic skin disease, with two-thirds of patients achieving at least a 75% reduction in painful abscesses.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) drifted lower in pre-market trading on Wednesday as investors weighed the biotech firm’s upsized $200 million securities offering, just days after it posted strong Phase 3 clinical data for its therapy for a type of chronic skin disease.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MLTX shares are tracking a second straight session of declines after clocking their biggest rally in more than six months.

MLTX Upsizes Offering To $200M From $150M

MoonLake priced an underwritten public offering at $19.99 per share, a 5.7% discount to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday. The company is selling nine million Class A ordinary shares, along with pre-funded warrants for up to one million additional shares for certain investors. On Tuesday, MoonLake announced plans to raise $150 million.

The offering is expected to close on June 25. The biotech firm has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares at the public offering price. H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Clear Street are acting as lead managers for the offering.

MoonLake said it plans to use the proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and marketable securities, to fund the research, development, pre-commercialization, and potential commercialization of Sonelokimab, its lead drug candidate for inflammatory skin and joint diseases. The funds will also support general corporate purposes.

MLTX’s Therapy Shows Improvement In The Condition Of 75% Of Patients

On Monday, MoonLake reported that about two-thirds of patients achieved at least a 75% reduction in painful lesions, and roughly one-third achieved complete lesion clearance. Around one-quarter of patients achieved full inflammatory remission, while many also reported improvements in pain and quality of life.

The treatment maintained a favorable safety profile through one year, with no new concerns identified. MoonLake plans to file for regulatory approval by the end of September

The strong clinical results prompted Clear Street to describe the drug as “highly competitive, readily supporting blockbuster potential,” according to The Fly.

What Is Retail’s Take On MLTX?

Retail sentiment surrounding MLTX on Stocktwits turned ’extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user said the offering makes sense if it extends the cash runway without raising debt.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user called the stock “grossly undervalued.”

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has gained more than 77% so far this year.

Read also: Ahead Of BlackBerry's Q1 Earnings, Stifel Says Market Is Still 'Misdefining' BB -- Here's Why It Sees 36% More Upside



For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<