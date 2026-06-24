ADC Therapeutics expects to generate annualized cost savings of about $10 million and incur one-time pre-tax charges of about $3 million.

ADC Therapeutics said that the reduction in workforce is driven by the expected completion of LOTIS-5 and LOTIS-7 trials.

The company expects to deliver on its key clinical, regulatory, and manufacturing activities while managing commercial activities to aid ZYNLONTA.

The company is now preparing for a scheduled pre-supplemental Biologics License Application (pre-sBLA) with the FDA in August 2026.

ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) on Wednesday announced it would cut its global workforce by about 17% to focus on its ZYNLONTA franchise and regulatory and clinical milestones.

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At the time of writing, ADCT stock was down 2.6% during Wednesday’s premarket session.

ADC Therapeutics said the reduction in workforce is driven by the expected completion of the LOTIS-5 and LOTIS-7 trials, both evaluating its targeted cancer therapy ZYNLONTA this year, and operational efficiencies.

ADCT Aims To Increase Financial Flexibility

With these changes, the company expects to deliver on its key clinical, regulatory, and manufacturing activities, while managing commercial activities to aid ZYNLONTA, ADC Therapeutics noted.

"This strategic reorganization will enable us to increase our financial flexibility as we prepare for upcoming LOTIS-5 regulatory milestones and continue building on the broader opportunity for ZYNLONTA through LOTIS-7 and support for the indolent lymphoma investigator-initiated trials (IITs),” said Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer at ADC Therapeutics.

The firm expects to generate annualized cost savings of about $10 million and incur one-time pre-tax charges of about $3 million. The majority of these costs will be recognized in the second quarter of 2026, according to the company.

ADC Therapeutics expects its cash runway to extend at least through 2028.

ADCT’s Regulatory Pipeline

The company is now preparing for a scheduled pre-supplemental Biologics License Application (pre-sBLA) with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2026.

ADC Therapeutics aims to discuss a possible regulatory way forward for ZYNLONTA in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL), a type of blood cancer that has returned or hasn’t responded to previous therapy, following the topline data from the Phase 3 LOTIS-5 trial.

What Retail Thinks Of ADCT

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has remained ‘bearish’ amid ‘low’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

One user on Stocktwits said that the reorganization shows the company’s commitment to disciplined spending.





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ADCT stock has declined by more than 67% so far this year.

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