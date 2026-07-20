Eve Air Mobility shared two key milestones in the certification process for its first aircraft, the Eve 100.

Brazil has opened a consultation process with industry experts on updated airworthiness criteria for the Eve 100.

Eve has filed an application with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to get its eVTOL certified.

Overall, Eve indicated that it is making steady progress to secure certifications in Brazil, the U.S., and Europe.

Shares of Eve Air Mobility (EVEX) surged on Monday after the Embraer-backed eVTOL aircraft company shared key milestones toward the certification process for its Eve 100 in major air taxi markets.

At the time of writing, EVEX shares were up nearly 7%.

Certification Updates From Brazil

The company said Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) has opened a consultation process with industry experts on updated airworthiness criteria the aviation regulator has developed for the Eve 100. The updated criteria include certain revisions to align more closely with international standards, including the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s guidelines.

"We value the close technical collaboration with ANAC and the engagement with leading aviation authorities as we advance a comprehensive certification approach for new aircraft technologies,” said CEO Johann Bordais.

Europe: Initiating Type Certificate Validation

Additionally, the company has filed an application with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to initiate its Type Certificate validation process. Overall, Eve indicated that it is making steady progress to secure certifications in Brazil, the U.S., and Europe.

“The EASA validation application marks another important milestone in this coordinated certification effort, bringing an additional key aviation authority into the program alongside the FAA, where certification activities are already underway,” the company said.

A Closer Look At Eve 100

The proposed aircraft is expected to be the company’s first commercial eVTOL, with a range of 60 miles (100 kilometers), seating four passengers and a pilot, and up to six passengers in the unmanned version of the aircraft.

The company’s aircraft will feature eight rotors for vertical flight along with fixed wings for cruise flight and will leverage Embraer’s global network of aircraft servicing hubs for maintenance and repairs on its eVTOLs.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the last 24 hours. EVEX stock has fallen 41% so far this year and 63% in the past 12 months.

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