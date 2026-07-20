SpaceXAI has launched a free Microsoft Excel add-in that lets professionals analyze data, build complex formulas and execute scenarios using plain language.

Users can query selected spreadsheet ranges using plain English, receiving instant insights with direct cell citations and auto-generated charts.

The add-in translates plain-text requests into working Excel formulas, streamlining scenario testing and forecasting without manual rebuilding.

Available for free through the Microsoft Marketplace, the tool connects with external sources such as SharePoint and Google Drive to bring broader context directly into the workbook.

SpaceXAI announced on Monday the release of its new Microsoft Excel add-in, designed to bring its flagship Grok AI assistant directly into the widely used spreadsheet software.

The integration allows users to perform analysis, build formulas and execute financial forecasting using plain English prompts without having to switch applications or manually code syntax. SpaceXAI confirmed that similar integrations are also available across Microsoft Word and Microsoft PowerPoint, extending conversational AI tools across the broader office suite.

SpaceX shares eased about 0.6% on Monday and are on track to record their seventh consecutive day of declines.

Conversational Analysis And Automated Formulas

The new add-in lets users highlight specific cell ranges and ask Grok conversational questions about data trends, anomalies, and underlying drivers. Grok responds with explanations that reference source cells and can generate corresponding charts alongside the underlying data.

Beyond querying data, the tool simplifies workbook construction. Users can describe a desired outcome in plain language, and Grok automatically inputs the appropriate Excel formula into the formula bar. The feature supports standard edits—including averages, sorts and auto-fills—allowing teams to run stress tests, update forecasts and complete month-end closes without manual rebuilds.

To enhance context, the add-in integrates with connected productivity tools, enabling Grok to retrieve relevant data from sources such as SharePoint, Google Drive, and recent email threads directly into the spreadsheet.

The Grok add-in is available at no cost through the Microsoft Marketplace for Microsoft 365 users.

The Shift to SpaceXAI

The product release comes following the strategic corporate reorganization that saw xAI rebranded to SpaceXAI, formally aligning the artificial intelligence venture under the SpaceX corporate umbrella.

The rebranding reflects a tighter consolidation of technology across space exploration, satellite communications, and advanced computing, bringing Grok's machine-learning infrastructure into SpaceX's broader ecosystem of global technologies.

SPCX Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock jumped about 47% over the previous session.

SPCX stock has lost about 17.7% since it went public.

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