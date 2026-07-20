The brokerage upgraded the AI optics supplier to ‘Overweight,’ stating that long-term demand remains intact despite recent investor concerns.

Barclays upgraded Lumentum to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ and maintained a $1,000 price target, implying 36% upside from Friday’s close.

Barclays sees the recent pullback as a buying opportunity, stating that concerns around co-packaged optics adoption have weighed on the stock despite strong underlying transceiver and laser demand.

Wall Street remains bullish on Lumentum, with 20 of 25 analysts covering the stock rating it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ according to Koyfin.

Shares of Lumentum Holdings (LITE) jumped more than 9% on Monday after Barclays upgraded the optical and photonic technologies maker, saying the stock remains attractive following a recent pullback.

The bank raised Lumentum to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ and maintained its $1,000 price target, implying over 36% upside from Friday’s close.

Barclays Says Pullback Creates Buying Opportunity

Lumentum shares have more than doubled in 2026, gaining around 108% year-to-date. It has also sharply outperformed the S&P 500’s around 9% advance during the same period. But the stock has fallen over 11% in the past three months as investors questioned whether demand for the company’s optics-based technologies for the artificial intelligence industry would remain durable, according to a report in CNBC.

Barclays said its Q2 earnings preview points to “opportunity to re-engage selectively” in compute, interconnect and analog within the semiconductor and capital equipment sectors. The brokerage added that Lumentum has underperformed peers by 40% over the past three months, as investors questioned the timing of co-packaged optics adoption, according to TheFly. But Barclays believes the company’s underlying fundamentals remain strong and sees the recent pullback as an attractive risk-reward opportunity.

“Nothing has changed…The underlying fundamentals remain strong for transceiver/laser demand, and we like the risk/reward on the pullback,” the firm said on Monday in a note to clients, according to a CNBC report.

The analyst added that commentary around wafer allocation, the ability to procure memory, and positive revisions to long-term total addressable markets could influence stocks more than quarterly beats and raises.

“The ‘now’ matters a lot less than the ‘later,’ which is the theme heading into this earnings period where strong numbers are expected across the board with positive stock movements tough to come by,” the firm said, reported CNBC.

LITE Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for LITE was ‘bearish,’ unchanged in the last 24 hours, while message volume was ‘normal’ at the time of writing.

Barclays’ bullish view is in line with Wall Street consensus. According to data from Koyfin, 20 of the 25 analysts covering LITE rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while five rate it ‘Hold.’ The 12-month average target on the stock is $1,104.89, representing a potential upside of over 51% from LITE’s Friday close.

Lumentum is set to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Aug. 11. The LITE stock has gained 677% over the past 12 months, despite its recent pullback.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<