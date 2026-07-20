According to TheFly, RBC Capital analyst Leonid Timashev said the updated long-term follow-up data reinforce safusidenib's competitive profile in IDH1-mutant glioma.

Timashev said in the note that Nuvation Bio’s safusidenib continued to be more efficacious than the only approved therapy, vorasidenib, in low-grade glioma.

The analyst added that Nuvation Bio’s two planned studies could expand safusidenib's addressable market by targeting newly diagnosed and post-vorasidenib patients.

He said the approach positions the company to capture the "whole pie" of the IDH1-mutant glioma market, which RBC estimates could exceed $3 billion in peak sales.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) shares gained Monday after the company reported positive long-term data for its experimental brain cancer drug safusidenib, prompting RBC to highlight a potential market opportunity exceeding $3 billion.

According to TheFly, RBC Capital analyst Leonid Timashev said the updated long-term follow-up data reinforce safusidenib's competitive profile in IDH1-mutant glioma.

Nuvation Bio shares were up more than 9% in Monday morning’s trade. NUVB was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Why RBC Is Optimistic On NUVB’s Brain Cancer Drug

Timashev said in the note that Nuvation Bio’s safusidenib continued to be more efficacious than the only approved therapy, vorasidenib, in low-grade glioma.

The analyst added that Nuvation Bio’s two planned studies could expand safusidenib's addressable market by targeting newly diagnosed and post-vorasidenib patients.

He said the approach positions the company to capture the "whole pie" of the IDH1-mutant glioma market, which RBC estimates could exceed $3 billion in peak sales.

RBC maintained its ‘Outperform’ rating and $19 price target, adding that it expects investors to increasingly recognize the commercial opportunity surrounding safusidenib. RBC’s price target implies an upside potential of 202% from current levels.

NUVB’s Phase 2 Data

Nuvation Bio reported updated Phase 2 data showing that safusidenib achieved a 51.9% confirmed objective response rate and a 79.1% progression-free survival rate at 36 months in patients with grade 2 IDH1-mutant glioma after a median follow-up of 38.8 months. The company reported no new safety signals.

Alongside the updated data, Nuvation Bio expanded its clinical development program with two new studies: a Phase 3 trial in newly diagnosed grade 2 IDH1-mutant glioma patients outside the U.S., where vorasidenib is not yet approved or accessible, and a Phase 2 study in U.S. patients whose disease has progressed after treatment with vorasidenib.

CEO David Hung said the expanded program is designed to evaluate safusidenib across a broader range of patients, with the goal of making it a treatment option for nearly every patient with IDH1-mutant glioma.

“We continue to be very encouraged by the longer-term data from our Phase 2 J201 study, and today's announcement marks a pivotal step forward in our mission to bring safusidenib as a comprehensive treatment option for patients with all types of IDH1-mutant glioma,” Hung said.

Why IDH1-Mutant Glioma Matters

Gliomas are the most common malignant primary brain tumors in adults. According to the Society for Neuro-Oncology consensus review published in the National Library of Medicine, IDH-mutant gliomas account for about 12% of glioma diagnoses in the U.S., and more than 90% harbor an IDH1 mutation.

Nuvation Bio estimated that nearly 2,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with IDH-mutant glioma each year, with more than 95% of cases harboring an IDH1 mutation.

Safusidenib is an investigational oral therapy designed to selectively inhibit mutant IDH1. Nuvation Bio is evaluating the drug across multiple clinical trials, including Phase 3 studies in newly diagnosed patients and a Phase 2 study in patients whose disease has progressed after treatment with vorasidenib.

What Retail Traders Think About NUVB

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Nuvation Bio trended in the ‘neutral’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

NUVB stock is down 30% year-to-date, but up 173% over the past 12 months. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is up 32% over the past 12 months, while the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) is up 29%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<