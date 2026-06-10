Core AI Holdings stated that it entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell approximately 1.9 million common shares and more than 3.9 million pre-funded warrants.

The company said it plans to use the proceeds to advance its AI technology and infrastructure initiatives and for general working capital purposes.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 11, 2026.

In 2025, the firm undertook significant strategic and operational restructuring initiatives to reposition its business toward higher-growth AI opportunities.

Shares of Core AI Holdings (CHAI) tumbled over 34% on Wednesday after the AI technology and infrastructure company announced pricing of a $5.4 million registered direct offering with a new fundamental institutional investor.

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Under the securities purchase agreement, Core AI would sell about 1.9 million common shares and more than 3.9 million pre-funded warrants for an aggregate price of approximately $5.4 million before deducting commissions and expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 11, 2026, the company noted.

Core AI said it plans to use the proceeds to advance its AI technology and infrastructure initiatives and for general working capital purposes.

Strategic And Operational Restructuring Initiatives

In 2025, the firm undertook significant strategic and operational restructuring initiatives to reposition its business toward higher-growth AI opportunities.

The company added that these activities affected its short-term gross profit, as management focused on long-term platform development initiatives and operational streamlining.



“We significantly expanded revenue, streamlined our strategic focus, and positioned the company to pursue opportunities at the intersection of AI infrastructure and next-generation digital platforms,” said Aitan Zacharin, Chief Executive Officer at Core AI Holdings.

Core AI’s Push Into AI Technology

Earlier this year, the company formed a joint venture with Allianca Group, an infrastructure advisory firm with a track record of delivering hyperscale data center capacity. Core AI said that, as per the agreement, it would contribute its AI-native infrastructure strategy, while Allianca would contribute a fully integrated delivery model to capture demand for next-generation AI infrastructure.

In another agreement, Core AI collaborated with Optimus Technology Group, a Texas-based data center developer and operator. The joint venture would be used to develop and operate AI data centers, called OptiCore data centers, near leading U.S. research universities, Core AI noted.

The firm added that OptiCore would focus on 187 universities across the U.S., recognized for their very high research activity and significant government and industry partnerships.

What Retail Thinks Of CHAI

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has remained ’extremely bullish,’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

CHAI stock has declined by more than 38% so far this year.

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