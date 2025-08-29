According to Fiscal.ai data, the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $876.42 million, which exceeded the $837.05 million expected by analysts.

Affirm stock (AFRM) jumped over 14% in premarket trading on Friday after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue comfortably topped Wall Street’s estimates.

According to Fiscal.ai data, the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $876.42 million, which exceeded the $837.05 million expected by analysts. It also reported a net income of $69.2 million, compared with a net loss of $45.2 million in the same period last year.

“Profitability is, of course, a point in the journey, not the destination. The size of Affirm’s total addressable opportunity still rounds up to infinity,” Affirm CEO Max Levchin said in a letter to shareholders.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Affirm jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ territory from ‘bullish’ a day ago, alongside a spike in retail chatter.

AFRM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 04:46 a.m. ET on Aug. 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) firm’s gross merchandise volume, which represents the total value of all transactions processed by Affirm, increased 43% to $10.4 billion.

Its active consumers increased by 24% to 23 million, and its active merchant count rose by 24% to 377,000. The company said its direct-to-consumer GMV jumped 61% to $3.1 billion, and Affirm Card GMV within this grew 132% to $1.2 billion.

“At a category level, general merchandise, electronics, travel and ticketing, and fashion and beauty were significant contributors to overall growth,” the company said in a statement.

“Love to see this open at $95,” one user wrote on Stocktwits.

The company projected fiscal 2026 GMV to be above $46 billion, with revenue accounting for 8.4% of the GMV. It also forecasted fiscal first-quarter revenue between $855 million and $885 million.

Affirm stock has gained 28.5% this year. The company has ties with Amazon.com and Shopify.

According to TradingView, Jefferies raised the price target of Affirm stock to $110 from $95.

