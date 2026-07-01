Bloom Energy announced on Tuesday that it had expanded its funding partnership with global investment firm Brookfield, effective October 2025.

The new partnership increases funding from $5 billion to $25 billion, the company said in a statement.

Brookfield’s global leadership in AI infrastructure development, access to capital, and operating scale will aid Bloom’s growth of a deployable on-site power platform.

Brookfield’s AI Infrastructure Fund, launched in November 2025, has a target to deploy $100 billion toward AI buildouts globally and the expanded partnership with Bloom indicates 25% of the targeted funding allotment.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) surged more than 10% at close on Tuesday and continued to climb by over 7% in the overnight session after it announced an expanded partnership with global investment firm Brookfield.

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The new partnership increases funding fivefold, from $5 billion to $25 billion, since October 2025, the company said in a statement.

What Does This Mean For Bloom Energy?

The additional financing will help grow the fuel cell partnership globally and reflects the growing demand from hyperscalers and AI infrastructure developers for Bloom Energy’s power supply.

Brookfield’s global leadership in AI infrastructure development, access to capital, and operating scale will aid Bloom’s growth of a deployable on-site power platform.

“When we formed this partnership, we said it was the first phase of a much larger vision,” Aman Joshi, Chief Commercial Officer of Bloom Energy, said. “Today’s commitment reflects the momentum we are seeing in the market, as evidenced by recently announced large-scale deals. Bloom is uniquely positioned to address the urgent need for clean, reliable power to support the rapid growth of AI. We are pleased with our partnership with Brookfield and look forward to deepening our collaboration on large projects.”

Brookfield’s Growing AI Investments

Brookfield’s AI Infrastructure Fund, launched in November 2025, has a target to deploy $100 billion toward AI buildouts globally. The investment firm’s strategy focuses on investing in large AI factories, power solutions, compute infrastructure, and strategic capital partnerships.

The expanded partnership indicates 25% of the targeted funding allotment to Bloom Energy. “Scaling our commitment with Bloom Energy reflects both the strength of this partnership and the conviction behind our broader AI infrastructure strategy, including integrated compute,” said Sikander Rashid, Head of AI Infrastructure at Brookfield.

Beyond its investment in Bloom, Brookfield has invested in Radiant, an Nvidia-backed AI infrastructure platform, and committed up to $30 billion in combined AI infrastructure investments through partnerships in France and Sweden to support national AI initiatives, among other avenues.

BE Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE stock jumped from “bullish” to “extremely bullish” territory over 24 hours amid “extremely high” message volumes.

One bullish user said, “A game changing existing $5 billion deal from last year becomes a $25 billion deal 7 months later. This is an epic piece of business. This is evidence (like we needed it at this point) that $BE can deliver. And the current valuation, of course, will now be reevaluated by the street. This stock has a long was to go.”

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Another bullish investor said that the company is “still undervalued.”

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BE stock has more than tripled in value so far this year.

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