Anthropic withdrew its AI models earlier in June after the U.S. government flagged security vulnerabilities and the potential for their use in harmful activities.

“We'll begin restoring access tomorrow and will share an update soon,” Anthropic said on Tuesday.

Anthropic’s Mythos has drawn widespread attention after the company acknowledged the model is powerful enough to enable harmful activities, including cyberattacks.

Anthropic confidentially filed for an IPO last month, which is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of this year.

Anthropic on Tuesday said the U.S. government has lifted foreign access restrictions on its Mythos 5 and Fable 5 Claude AI models, clearing the way for their re-release and removing a key bottleneck as the company moves toward its initial public offering.

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“We’ve received notice that the Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5. We'll begin restoring access tomorrow, and will share an update soon,” the AI company said in an X post.





In mid-June, the Commerce Department had imposed an export control rule requiring Anthropic to obtain permission before allowing any foreign national, regardless of location, to access its models. In response, the company disabled them and has been in discussions with them.

At the time, the department’s chief concerns were that Fable 5 could be bypassed and used for harmful activities, such as hacking, by malicious actors – claims that Anthropic contested.

“Over the past two weeks, we have worked closely with Anthropic to analyze and approve Fable 5 to ensure alignment across the US Government and strengthen America’s leadership in AI,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in an X post on Tuesday.

Frontier AI Models Raise Concerns

Anthropic’s Mythos has been the subject of widespread attention recently, especially since the company itself admitted that it is highly capable and can cause harm, including cyberattacks. Last month, the company released Fable 5, the first public-facing version of its Mythos-class model, to a select group of enterprise customers, but with guardrails to contain the full range of its cyber capabilities.

Fable 5 is restricted from answering certain categories of prompts, including those involving cybersecurity and biology. For such requests, Anthropic said its Claude chatbot will instead generate responses using a separate model, Opus 4.8.

Anthropic IPO Watch

The relaxation is seen to be a sign of easing tensions between Anthropic and the Donald Trump administration. Anthropic is suing the Pentagon after Secretary Pete Hegseth moved in March to designate it a supply-chain risk, following the AI company’s refusal to allow its AI technology to be used for certain military purposes, such as autonomous weapons and mass surveillance.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ for both ANTHZZX and OPEAZZX as of late Tuesday. Anthropic has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, while OpenAI’s is $886.13 billion, according to Nasdaq Private Market.

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