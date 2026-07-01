Nike retail traders remained overwhelmingly bullish on the company's turnaround prospects.

CEO Elliott Hill said weak demand in Nike Sportswear and Jordan Streetwear has led to higher discounting and softer wholesale orders.

Hill reaffirmed Nike's commitment to Greater China, calling it a key growth market.

Hill said the FIFA World Cup has boosted demand, with pre-tournament kit sales reaching 2.5 times 2022 levels.

Nike, Inc.’s stock faced pressure overnight on Tuesday as the sportswear giant said it is working to overcome weaker demand in several of its key lifestyle categories even as the sneaker giant’s fiscal fourth-quarter (Q4) 2026 earnings beat Street expectations.

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NKE Acknowledges Ongoing Demand Challenges

During Nike's Q4 earnings call, President and CEO Elliott Hill said slower product sales have led to more discounts and weaker future wholesale orders, while lower consumer spending and fewer shoppers in stores have added pressure across many markets.

“We know we're not living up to our full potential, particularly in Nike Sportswear and Jordan Streetwear, where sell-through remains challenged, impacting both current discounting and future order books,” said Hill.

Rather than focusing on the uncertain economic backdrop, Hill said Nike is concentrating on areas it can directly influence. The company plans to better align its products, brand strategy, and operations while strengthening relationships with athletes, consumers and retail partners. Hill described this integrated approach as the "Nike multiplier," saying it is designed to create consistent and sustainable long-term value.

Nike’s stock traded over 3% lower overnight on Tuesday.

Greater China Remains A Priority For Nike

Hill reaffirmed Nike's long-term commitment to Greater China, describing the region as a key growth market. “Our teams in China are executing a comprehensive reset returning to sport and innovation, taking a more local approach to product creation and building a territory-level offense,” he said.

Nike said its 1% drop in Q4 revenue was mainly due to slower business in China. Sales in China fell 12% to $1.3 billion. Footwear sales in mainland China declined by 13%, apparel sales by 10%, and equipment sales by 17%. Profit before interest and taxes in the Greater China region decreased 20% to $243 million.

Football Business Builds NKE’s Momentum

Hill highlighted encouraging demand ahead of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer tournament, saying kit sales before the competition reached two-and-a-half times the level recorded during the comparable period before the 2022 tournament.

“Earlier in the year, we redesigned our Tiempo and Phantom franchises and before the tournament, we launched our new Mercurial into expressions of speed. At launch, the Mercurial became the fastest-selling 24-hour launch for cleated footwear in the history of Nike Direct,” added Hill.

Marketing campaigns tied to team colors, creators and football culture were also expanded across multiple Nike brands.

What Are NKE Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NKE remained ‘extremely bullish,’ with an 818% jump in message volume in 24 hours.

Most comments were optimistic, with many traders saying Nike's recent struggles are already reflected in its stock price, making it an attractive opportunity for investors who believe the company can successfully turn its business around.

A user said, “The P/E is a complete non issue now. every forcast shows structural improvement , i dont know how people have missed it this long to be honest. A global powerhouse is literally telling you the major issue is macro factors, and they will ease. This is not a highly speculative high p/e play, this is war, tariffs, and oil.This stock is 100000% re rating back to 60-70 in the nearish future.”

Another user said, “This is a generational bottom that you can get in an iconic brand.”

A third user echoed the sentiment, saying this is an “absolute generational time to buy Nike.”

NKE stock has crashed over 35% year-to-date.

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