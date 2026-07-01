Investors reacted to a failed merger, a reverse stock split, and the completion of a crypto-focused merger.

INLIF led the group's declines after approving a 1-for-200 reverse stock split, effective July 6.

House of Doge completed its merger with Brag House and will begin trading on Nasdaq as HODO on July 1.

Shutterstock fell after its $3.7 billion merger with Getty Images was scrapped.

INLIF (INLF), Brag House Holdings (TBH), and Shutterstock (SSTK), all small-cap stocks, posted double-digit losses in after-hours trading on Tuesday as investors digested new business developments as companies looked to enter the second half of the year with different restructuring strategies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

INLF Approves Reverse Split To Preserve Listing

INLIF fell the most in the group after its board approved a 1-for-200 reverse stock split, which will take effect before trading begins on July 6. The restructuring affects both the company's authorized and issued Class A and Class B ordinary shares and follows shareholder approval granted earlier this year.

After the reverse split, INLIF's authorized share capital will be $350,000, comprising 1,046,875 Class A shares and 46,875 Class B shares, each with a par value of $0.32.

INLIF stock crashed over 39% overnight. On Stocktwits, however, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

TBH Becomes Crypto Platform

House of Doge, the corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, has completed its merger with Brag House, marking the company's transition into a publicly traded business.

The combined entity will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HODO" on July 1, replacing Brag House's former ticker, "TBH". The transaction officially renames the combined company House of Doge Inc. and provides it with access to U.S. public capital markets to support future expansion.

The company will have about 75.9 million shares outstanding following the merger. The merged entity plans to use its public listing to advance several business initiatives, including digital payments, cryptocurrency treasury management, tokenization of real-world assets and professional sports ventures.

Brag House Holdings’ stock traded over 33% lower overnight. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

SSTK Falls On Merger Collapse

Shutterstock fell after its planned $3.7 billion combination with Getty Images Holdings (GETY) was terminated. The companies abandoned the transaction after the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority maintained its antitrust objections, including a requirement that Shutterstock divest its global editorial business.

According to a Reuters report, selling Shutterstock's editorial business would undermine the merger's main benefits, including growth opportunities and AI advantages. After the deal was canceled, investors turned their attention to Shutterstock's future as a standalone company.

Shutterstock stock traded 27% lower overnight. Retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, INLF and SSTK stocks have cratered by 99% and 26%, respectively, while TBH stock has gained 10%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<